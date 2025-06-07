The Tea For Harmony - Amazing Guizhou Guizhou Culture And Tourism Promotion Event In Sweden Was Successfully Held
In his speech, Ao Kemo, Deputy Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, focused on the three core elements of "resources, market sources, and services," as well as the unique tourism brand. He elaborated succinctly on the unique strengths of Guizhou, including its cultural treasures, natural gems, and the 240-hour transit visa exemption policy. He stated that Guizhou is committed to building itself into a world-class tourist destination and warmly welcomes Swedish tourists to visit and experience it firsthand .
Peter Hellman, a senior Swedish tourism analyst and senior advisor of Style Scandinavia, promoted Guizhou based on his multiple inspection experiences there. Mattias Lin and Axel Kierkegaard, prominent Swedish travel influencers, highlighted Guizhou's unique tourism resources, dynamic outdoor activities, and delicious culinary culture from their international viewpoints, effectively showcasing its cultural and tourism appeal.
The promotion event venue featured exhibition booths highlighting Guizhou's ethnic culture and a“Fragrant Guizhou Tea” display area. An artistic performance by the troupe from Qiandongnan Prefecture of Guizhou Province was also presented. With its unparalleled natural wonders and profound cultural heritage, Guizhou has successfully unveiled the charm of the“Fascinating Guizhou, a Heaven of Myriad Mountains” in Sweden.
On May 9th, China and Sweden celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the "Hello! China" Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party held on May 31st, Guizhou's excellent performances and comprehensive displays attracted active participation from the local community. This has further enhanced cultural exchanges and friendly ties between the two countries.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province
