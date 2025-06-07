Qatar Residents: How To Update Passport Details Via Metrash2
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior enhances its Metrash2 app with new features, providing a more user-friendly experience for citizens, residents and visitors.
The 'Residency' section of the app allows residents to update their passport information, whether due to renewal or when a replacement is issued for lost of damaged passport.Read Also
This can be done through simple steps:
1. Click on 'Residency', then select the 'Change Data' option.
2. Click the 'Change Passport' button and proceed.
3. Scan or upload the main page of your new Passport. Ensure the image is properly lit, free of reflections, and that all passport data fits within the designated box.
4. Once the passport is successfully uploaded, complete the process by paying the fee and clicking 'Done'.
A Q-post representative will then contact the user for delivery of the new Qatar ID to their location.
The Ministry of Interior reminds residents that updating passport information promptly when changes occur helps prevent delays and facilitates faster processing of transactions.
