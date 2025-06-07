Club World Cup: FIFA To Debut Referee Body Cams, AI Offside Tech In USA
FIFA has announced two groundbreaking innovations for the 2025 Club World Cup in the United States: referees equipped with body cameras and an advanced offside detection system.
Body cameras for referees
For the first time in a FIFA tournament, match officials will wear body cameras, providing a unique perspective on the game. Select footage will be broadcast live, offering fans an immersive experience.
A new, advanced version of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced, leveraging artificial intelligence, multiple cameras, and ball sensors. This system aims to expedite decision-making while maintaining VAR oversight for close calls.
Testing ground for innovation
The 2025 Club World Cup, expanding to 32 teams, will serve as a significant testing ground for both systems. The tournament will feature representatives from each of the six continental confederations:
1. AFC (Asia)
2. CAF (Africa)
3. Concacaf (North, Central America, and the Caribbean)
4. CONMEBOL (South America)
5. OFC (Oceania)
6. UEFA (Europe)
Tournament details
The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025. This premier club competition promises to showcase the best of international football, with innovative technologies enhancing the fan experience.
