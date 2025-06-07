Russia's Overnight Combined Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region Leaves Two Injured
"Overnight, the region was under a combined attack by the Russians. Our air defenders shot down six enemy missiles and 27 drones. We thank them for the protection," he noted.
As a result of the attack on the city of Dnipro, two women aged 45 and 88 were injured. They received necessary medical assistance.
In the city, infrastructure, an enterprise, an educational institution, and several dozen garages were damaged. A car caught fire, and three others were damaged. Windows in apartment buildings were shattered.
It was also reported that explosions occurred in Pavlohrad. There, an enterprise and multi-apartment buildings were damaged. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire. Nine cars were destroyed. No casualties were reported.
In the morning, the enemy resumed strikes on Nikopol district, deploying FPV drones and heavy artillery against the district center and Marganets community.
In Nikopol, a nine-story building was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.Read also: Russian forces kill two, wound nine in Donetsk region over past day
As Ukrinform reported, on Friday, Russian forces carried out over 30 strikes across Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day.
