Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Acclaims ILO's Decision To Grant Palestine Observer's Status


2025-06-07 05:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday applauded the International Labor Organization's decision to grant Palestine a non-member observer's status, adopted during ILO's 113th session in Geneva.
This resolution is an international recognition of the just Palestinian cause, rights of the Palestinian people and has come in line with a resolution by the UN General Assembly, issued in 2024, calling for granting Palestine full membership in the UN.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people's struggle to attain their legitimate rights, namely establishing an independent state with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
nma


MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109647648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search