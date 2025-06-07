403
Kuwait Acclaims ILO's Decision To Grant Palestine Observer's Status
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday applauded the International Labor Organization's decision to grant Palestine a non-member observer's status, adopted during ILO's 113th session in Geneva.
This resolution is an international recognition of the just Palestinian cause, rights of the Palestinian people and has come in line with a resolution by the UN General Assembly, issued in 2024, calling for granting Palestine full membership in the UN.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people's struggle to attain their legitimate rights, namely establishing an independent state with the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
