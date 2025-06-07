Trump On Operation Spiderweb: Ukrainians Gave Putin A Reason For Bombing
"They [the Ukrainians] gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night," Trump said when asked whether the operation had changed his view on what cards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has.
"That's the thing I didn't like about it." Trump said. "When I saw it, I said, 'Here we go, now it's going to be a strike'."Read also: Trump says he urged Putin not to retaliate against Ukraine
In response to a separate question about a bill containing sanctions against Russia and his willingness to enforce it, Trump said he would use it if Russia refuses to pursue a peace deal and stop the bloodshed.
"Yes, I will use it if it's necessary. And they [the lawmakers] are really giving me that option," he said.
In the early hours of June 6, Russia launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles - including ballistic missiles - against Ukraine.
Photo: PAP/EPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment