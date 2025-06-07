Trump On Operation Spiderweb: Ukrainians Gave Putin A Reason For Bombing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the comments on Friday to reporters aboard Air Force One, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"They [the Ukrainians] gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night," Trump said when asked whether the operation had changed his view on what cards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has.

"That's the thing I didn't like about it." Trump said. "When I saw it, I said, 'Here we go, now it's going to be a strike'."

Trump says he urged Putin not to retaliate against Ukraine

In response to a separate question about a bill containing sanctions against Russia and his willingness to enforce it, Trump said he would use it if Russia refuses to pursue a peace deal and stop the bloodshed.

"Yes, I will use it if it's necessary. And they [the lawmakers] are really giving me that option," he said.

In the early hours of June 6, Russia launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles - including ballistic missiles - against Ukraine.

Photo: PAP/EPA