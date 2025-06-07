War Update: 212 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours , the enemy carried out 47 missile strikes, 57 airstrikes (including 119 guided bombs), and 5,866 artillery attacks, of which 117 were from multiple launch rocket systems. Russian forces also deployed 3,505 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes targeting areas near the settlements of Klymentove and Uhroidy in the Sumy region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian forces responded by striking 13 enemy troop and equipment concentrations, three artillery systems, one command post, two ammunition depots, and three other key targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, five clashes were recorded near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, 21 enemy assaults occurred near Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Vovchyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Torske, and the Serebrianske Forestry.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks toward Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight clashes were recorded near Kurdiumivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks around Shcherbynivka, Dyliivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, and toward Oleksandro-Kalyne, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 77 attacks near Kotliarivka, Nova Poltavka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Nadiivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka, and towards Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 24 enemy attacks were repelled near Kostiantynopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and toward Dachne and Bahatyr.

In the Huliaipole sector, five Russian attacks were repelled near Malynivka and toward Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched two unsuccessful attacks near Piatykhatky and toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, one Russian assault failed.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 39 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 161 artillery strikes (four from MLRS) and seven airstrikes using 15 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were observed.