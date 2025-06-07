Iran Sees Positive Transit Impact From Potential Nuclear Talks Deal With US
According to him, ongoing talks between Iran and the US have had a positive impact on the transit of goods through the country. Overall, the discussions have had a positive impact on the country's trade and transit.
“However, an important issue is the lifting of sanctions against the country with an agreement. The lifting of sanctions on money, insurance, banking, and investment will have a direct positive impact on transit. The development of transit depends on the arrival of foreign investment, and foreign investment should be allowed to enter the trade sector,” he said.
To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.
