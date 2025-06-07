North Sikkim: 1,300 Kg Of Relief Material Airlifted To Landslide Hit Chaten As Rescue Operations Continue

Gangtok (Sikkim): A total of 1300 kg of relief material was airlifted to Chaten on Saturday morning as part of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in North Sikkim, following recent disasters in the region, an official statement from the Sikkim Government said.

The first helicopter sortie of the day took off from Pakyong Greenfield Airport, carrying essential supplies and five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the statement added.

"Marking an important step in the ongoing relief efforts, in the first sortie of the day, IAF's MI-17 helicopter departed from Pakyong Greenfield Airport, transporting essential supplies to Chaten," said the Information and Public Relations Department of Sikkim, adding,“The helicopter is carrying 1300 kg of relief materials and five officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department.”

Further, the department stated that the same aircraft would also transport army personnel from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

Joint Rescue Operation Successfully Evacuates Stranded Tourists Amid Heavy Rainfall

Earlier on Friday, in a major relief operation, all stranded tourists were successfully evacuated from Chaten, one of the worst-hit areas in North Sikkim, following recent landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain confirmed the evacuation. DC Anant Jain praised the joint efforts of the district administration, military, paramilitary forces, and local communities for their swift and coordinated response. "Our priority was to ensure the safety of every stranded individual. We thank the Indian Air Force and all ground teams for their relentless service," Jain said.

The final phase of the operation involved Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airlifting the remaining 63 tourists from Chaten on Thursday, with follow-up sorties resuming on Friday morning as weather conditions improved. The operation was carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and local administration.

Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 tourists were rescued by road from Lachung and Lachen valleys in a massive ground operation led by DC Jain. The tourists, including several elderly individuals and children, were safely escorted through challenging terrain and intermittent weather disturbances.

Several days of heavy rainfall have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in many parts of the state.