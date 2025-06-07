Early Signs Of Neurological Disorders In Babies: What Parents Must Know

Here's how to spot early signs of neurological problems in newborns.

It's crucial to identify neurological issues in babies as early as possible. These problems can sometimes be subtle, but medical attention is necessary. Let's see how parents can recognize these signs during a child's development.

Muscle tone refers to the amount of tension in muscles, helping us stay upright when sitting and standing. Flat or stiff limbs and slow development can indicate neurological issues.

A baby's unusual behaviors, jerking movements, or eye-rolling can sometimes be a sign of epilepsy.

Difficulty eating or swallowing can be a sign of neurological problems. Changes in a baby's movements after 2-3 months, or a decrease in their responsiveness, can also indicate neurological issues.

Lack of facial recognition or focus on objects, even at two months, can be a symptom of a neurological problem.

Delays in a baby's early activities like crawling, walking, or standing can be due to neurological problems. Constant, inconsolable crying, even without any apparent health issue, can also be a sign.