Dr. Michael H. Gold Inducted Into The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals is proud to announce that Dr. Michael H. Gold, a board-certified dermatologist, internationally recognized researcher, and founder of multiple leading dermatologic institutions, has been officially inducted into the IOFP and awarded the Global Leader in Dermatologic Advancement 2025. IOFP celebrates Dr. Gold's distinguished career, spanning over three decades. His groundbreaking contributions to dermatologic science, cosmetic medicine, and global education have elevated the field of aesthetic dermatology worldwide.Since founding Gold Skin Care Center and its affiliated organizations in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1990, Dr. Gold has overseen the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and procedures in dermatologic and aesthetic medicine. Through the Tennessee Clinical Research Center, he has led pivotal FDA Phase II-IV trials, directly influencing the future of dermatologic treatments and product innovation. Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Gold is a committed educator and author, having written over 500 scientific articles, contributed to 40 textbook chapters, and served as editor-in-chief for multiple international dermatology journals. He is also the co-founder of SCALE, DASIL, and the 5-Continent Congress conferences, which have become pillars in the global dermatology and aesthetics communities.“Dr. Michael Gold's depth of expertise and extraordinary commitment to global education and innovation are unparalleled,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , founder and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.“We look forward to watching the continued change his leadership inspires in others around the world.”About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP):The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a prestigious global community of forward-thinking leaders committed to innovation, collaboration, and making a meaningful difference. Representing a diverse range of industries, IOFP members are recognized for their excellence and for delivering innovative solutions to today's most pressing challenges. Learn more at .For media inquiries and more information on IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...

