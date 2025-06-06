Rockbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Positioning At The Center Of Critical Materials, Innovation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is strategically positioning itself for growth amid strong palladium market dynamics, driven by constrained supply and continued industrial demand. With palladium essential in automotive, electronics, and emerging clean energy applications, the company is advancing the Waterberg Project in South Africa-one of the largest undeveloped primary palladium and platinum projects globally. In partnership with Anglo American Platinum Limited, PLG is also investing in future-focused innovation through Lion Battery Technologies, which explores the use of platinum and palladium in next-generation lithium battery technologies. Among the few companies combining traditional mining development with tech-driven diversification, Platinum Group Metals offers a compelling opportunity in the evolving critical materials market.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

