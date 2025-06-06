Braindefender Research Announces Launch Of New Cognitive Support Formula For Adults
BrainDefender Research today announced the launch of BrainDefender Memory Support Supplement, a new cognitive wellness formula developed to support focus, mental clarity, and memory in adults. Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States, the product is designed for individuals seeking to maintain healthy cognitive function through natural, plant-based supplementation.
The new formula features a combination of Ginkgo Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri, Huperzine-A, Phosphatidylserine, and N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine-ingredients that have each been individually studied for their potential roles in brain function. BrainDefender Research emphasizes that the supplement is intended for use as part of a wellness routine to support cognitive performance and healthy aging.
“Consumer interest in natural brain support has grown significantly in recent years,” said a spokesperson for BrainDefender Research.“We developed this product to offer adults a well-rounded option for supporting mental clarity, focus, and memory performance using recognizable, research-supported ingredients.”
The company recommends consistent daily use over a 90-day period for best results and offers a 60-day refund policy for customer satisfaction. The product is available for purchase in 30-day, 90-day, and 180-day supply options to accommodate individual wellness goals.
Availability
BrainDefender Memory Support Supplement can be ordered directly through the company's official website and is also offered via the ClickBank platform. Domestic orders are typically delivered within 5–7 business days, while international shipping may take 10–12 business days.
About BrainDefender Research
BrainDefender Research is a U.S.-based wellness company focused on the development of cognitive support supplements using plant-based ingredients. All products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure quality and safety in every batch.
Disclaimer
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individuals should consult a licensed healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement routine, especially if taking medications or managing a medical condition.
Media Contact
- Email: ... Phone: (855) 473-4405
