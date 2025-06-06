When Verse Becomes Flame: The Untamed Soul Of Asty's Poetry On Fire

MENAFN - GetNews)



A stunning collection of raw, rhythm-infused reflections on life, identity, longing, and survival-now available on Amazon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - In a literary world that too often settles for the safe and polished, Asty offers something different-something blisteringly real. Poetry on Fire , now published by Author's Tranquility Press, is more than a collection of poems. It's an emotional detonation- raw, rhythmic, and resolutely human.

Each poem in this searing volume ignites the page with unfiltered vulnerability, lyrical depth, and a voice that's both deeply personal and universally resonant. This isn't poetry for the academy. This is poetry for the streets, for the broken, for the bold, and for the quietly burning.

Where Soul Meets Flame

From the opening piece“A Bit of Nothing,” where Asty embraces the life-changing clarity of silence and pause, to the aching vulnerability of“The Eviction,”“The Immigrant,” and“My Pain,” the poet stokes embers of identity, displacement, addiction, romance, and rage.

Every line is intentionally imperfect-raw with feeling, jagged with honesty. Whether confronting the complexities of social justice in“Debt to Society,” critiquing modern superficiality in“Cheap Art,” or unraveling the tragedy of being“A Dummy” in a performative world, Asty gives us verse not to admire but to feel. And feel deeply.

Poems like“Dope,”“DMV,” and“Drinking Bud's” weave wit and wordplay into satirical jabs at modern dependencies and social dysfunctions. Others, like“Reflection” and“The Dandelion,” radiate beauty and hope from within brokenness.

A Voice of Diaspora and Dream

Infused with Caribbean, French, and American undertones, Poetry on Fire speaks with the timbre of a global citizen-one unafraid to express spiritual yearning, racial identity, and emotional complexity. Asty does not shy away from heritage, language, or the politics of presence. His accent is not only heard but also honored-celebrated in the standout poem“My Accent.” There is an edge here. But there is also elegance.

In poems like“Le Don d'un sourire (The Gift of a Smile)” and“Ray of Love,” tenderness emerges as radical. Joy, here, is resistance. And love is more than a muse-it's survival.

Not Just Read-Felt

This is a book to carry. A book to read aloud at 2 a.m. or in the quiet hush before sunrise. A book for those who have walked through fire and kept going.

Over 50 poems that explore identity, love, grief, humor, loss, and spiritual awakening

A gritty and soulful voice that dances between vulnerability and confidence

A perfect gift for lovers of spoken words, indie literature, and streetwise wisdom

Get your copy of Poetry on Fire now on Amazon and let every page scorch, soothe, and speak to your soul.

About the Author

Asty is not just a poet-he's a chronicler of the human pulse. Born with an accent and armed with an arsenal of emotional insight, Asty explores the universal through the deeply personal. His poetry refuses polish in favor of truth. And with every verse, he invites the reader not just to listen, but to see, to ache, to laugh, and to live a little bolder.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is a trusted champion of faith-based, transformative, and trailblazing literature. Their mission is to uplift bold voices, craft compelling narratives, and bring stories that matter to readers across the globe.

Discover more at authorstranquility