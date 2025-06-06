DDBY“Cat Summoner 1 & 2” Crowdfunding Underway On Kickstarter Until June 13Th, 2025







This is a stage-clearing 2D puzzle adventure game set in ruins floating in the sky, where a cat summoner girl plays an active role and restores the devastated land.

"Cat Summoner 1 - Block Puzzle" is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2025, and all 135 stages that will be included in the game have been shaped. We are currently making fine adjustments such as difficulty adjustments.

Although the creation is going well, there are many things that we cannot do due to a lack of funds, so we have decided to do crowdfunding this time. We would like to use the support money from crowdfunding to make the game more attractive, such as adding summoned cats and the main character's motions, creating effects and map chips, etc.

If you are interested in this crowdfunding, please support us.

【Kickstarter】