Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DDBY"Cat Summoner 1 & 2" Crowdfunding Underway On Kickstarter Until June 13Th, 2025


2025-06-06
(MENAFN- GetNews) Indie circle DDBY has started crowdfunding for the puzzle game "Cat Summoner 1 & 2" currently in development. (On Kickstarter until June 13th)



This is a stage-clearing 2D puzzle adventure game set in ruins floating in the sky, where a cat summoner girl plays an active role and restores the devastated land.

"Cat Summoner 1 - Block Puzzle" is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2025, and all 135 stages that will be included in the game have been shaped. We are currently making fine adjustments such as difficulty adjustments.

Although the creation is going well, there are many things that we cannot do due to a lack of funds, so we have decided to do crowdfunding this time. We would like to use the support money from crowdfunding to make the game more attractive, such as adding summoned cats and the main character's motions, creating effects and map chips, etc.

If you are interested in this crowdfunding, please support us.

【Kickstarter】

Contact information regarding this matter:

Please contact us using this email form.

Game title

Cat summoner 1 & 2

Game genre

Puzzle game

Number of players

1

Supported platforms

Windows

Development

DDBY ( )

Campaign page

Steam Page

Note: Scheduled to be sold in download format

Scheduled to be sold on consignment at STEAM

Created with Action Game Maker MV



Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

