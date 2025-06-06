Legacy Jewelry LA & Burbank Nutrishop Partner To Celebrate Fitness With Custom Jewelry Los Angeles Custom Jewelry Meets Wellness
"“It's in the name. Legacy speaks to more than just jewelry itself,” said Matt Tolano, founder and certified gemologist at Legacy Jewelry LA.“Jewelry is the physical form of internal achievement. Conquer the mind, conquer the body-and then get the physical trophy. These moments deserve to be frozen in time.”"Legacy, a first-gen, veteran, and Latino-owned fine jeweler, partners with NutriShop's Weight Loss Challenge to create a custom pendant symbolizing personal growth. This meaningful piece honors hard-earned milestones, proving that fine jewelry celebrates life's transformations. Known for bespoke craftsmanship, Legacy remains a go-to for custom jewelry in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CA - Legacy Jewelry LA, a trusted name in custom jewelry Los Angeles, has partnered with Burbank NutriShop to create a one-of-a-kind piece that honors a very specific kind of achievement: personal transformation. As part of NutriShop's upcoming Weight Loss Challenge, the winner will receive a custom-designed pendant by Legacy as a symbol of their journey and success.
The partnership was born organically after NutriShop owner Hyk came across Legacy's Instagram and saw founder Matt Tolano completing a pull-up challenge at the end of 2024. The two connected by phone and discovered a shared belief: that jewelry can-and should-mean more.
This new community-driven collaboration offers more than just a reward. It invites people to see jewelry as a wearable reminder of growth, dedication, and personal evolution-something Legacy has long championed as a brand rooted in intentionality, heritage, and storytelling.
Legacy Jewelry LA stands apart in a city filled with jewelry stores in LA. As a first-generation, veteran and Latino-owned business, Legacy offers deeply personal attention, transparent design services, and true expertise. Clients work directly with Matt, a GIA (Gemological Institute of America) Diamond Graduate, where he learned in depth about the world of diamonds and approaches each custom piece with both precision and heart.
While many jewelers offer sparkle, Legacy offers meaning.
Whether it's a family heirloom redesigned, a symbol of recovery, or a marker of a fitness goal achieved-Legacy believes jewelry should carry weight, not just shine.
About Legacy Jewelry LA
Legacy Jewelry LA is a fine jewelry studio specializing in Los Angeles custom jewelry that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern storytelling. From engagement rings to commemorative pendants, every piece is made with intention, clarity, and care-because milestones deserve more than mass production.
Press Inquiries
Matt Tolano
+1 (213) 866-5552
