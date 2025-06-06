MFA Finland Urges Moscow To Cease Fire In Wake Of Russia's Massive Strike On Ukraine
The Finnish Foreign Ministry noted that dozens were killed and injured last night as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, including emergency responders. The attack took place against the backdrop of negotiations on war settlement between Ukraine and Russia.
"Our thoughts are with the loved ones (of the victims of the attack - ed.). We urge Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.Read also: Zelensky: Russia has to really feel war worse than peace
As Ukrinform reported earlier, this night Russia executed a combined air raid against Ukraine using 452 aerial weapons: Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. Ukraine's defense forces intercepted 406 of the incoming targets.
Three people died and 25 were injured in the attack in Kyiv on June 6.
Four people were injured in Chernihiv, where rescuers also retrieved a body from under the rubble.Read also: Putin buying time to continue fighting - Zelensky
In Lutsk, rescuers found a body of a man who was killed in a strike that partially destroyed a nine-storey apartment block. Casualty toll from that attack has increased to 30.
