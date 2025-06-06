Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MFA Finland Urges Moscow To Cease Fire In Wake Of Russia's Massive Strike On Ukraine


2025-06-06 07:09:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ministry published the relevant statement on X, Ukrinform reports.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry noted that dozens were killed and injured last night as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, including emergency responders. The attack took place against the backdrop of negotiations on war settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones (of the victims of the attack - ed.). We urge Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia has to really feel war worse than peace

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this night Russia executed a combined air raid against Ukraine using 452 aerial weapons: Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. Ukraine's defense forces intercepted 406 of the incoming targets.

Three people died and 25 were injured in the attack in Kyiv on June 6.

Four people were injured in Chernihiv, where rescuers also retrieved a body from under the rubble.

Read also: Putin buying time to continue fighting - Zelensky

In Lutsk, rescuers found a body of a man who was killed in a strike that partially destroyed a nine-storey apartment block. Casualty toll from that attack has increased to 30.

MENAFN06062025000193011044ID1109646929

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search