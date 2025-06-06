403
Spain Categorically Rejects Interference To ICC Work
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, June 6 (KUNA) -- The Spanish government affirmed on Friday its categorical rejection of any interference in the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
In a statement by the Spanish foreign ministry, the government expressed its regret over the United States' decision to impose sanctions on four female judges in ICC for their involvement in issuing rulings related to Palestine and Afghanistan.
The statement added that Spain strongly supports the ICC, considering it "the cornerstone of the international criminal justice system," and rejects any attempts to influence its independence or obstruct its work.
The statement noted that the court "derives its mandate from the 125 member states of the Rome Statute" and has a pivotal role in "compensating victims, maintaining international peace and security, and holding perpetrators of the most serious crimes against humanity accountable."
The statement said Spain will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Rome Statute and international law and will work to ensure the independence of the court and respect for its decisions.
Recently, the US imposed sanctions on four International Criminal Court judges involved in proceedings that led to the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza, as well as the authorization to open an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan.
The four judges, will be banned from entering the United States, and any assets they hold in the United States will be frozen. (end)
