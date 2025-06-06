The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Kicks Off Summer With Bold New Ice Blended® Drink Menu And Refreshing Ube Coconut Lineup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It all started in 1987, when a barista at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf crafted the very first Ice Blended® drink, changing the world of coffee forever. Fast forward nearly four decades, and we're still leading the charge with that same spirit of creativity and passion. This summer, we're bringing back the classics-like the Ultimate Cold Brewdrink and CaraMochadrink-and introducing bold new flavors that perfectly capture the essence of sunny California days.

"We're thrilled to continue our legacy as tastemakers while constantly pushing the envelope with new and exciting flavor experiences," said Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing, Americas at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We didn't just create the Ice Blended® drink, we started a movement. And now, we're inviting our guests to enjoy the flavors that made us who we are, alongside fresh, seasonal creations that are sure to make summer unforgettable."

The summer lineup is all about celebrating the best of both worlds: the time-tested favorites that made us famous, and the bold new twists that keep things exciting. So, whether you're a long-time fan or new to the scene, there's something for everyone to savor.

Get ready for a few surprises: The three new Ice Blended® beverages are a delicious mix of the classic and the contemporary, ensuring that each sip is as refreshing as a cool breeze on a hot Los Angeles day.

Ready to experience summer in a cup? Head to your local cafe for the three new, bold Ice Blended beverages that build on Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's legacy as a tastemaker of flavor innovation. The beverages include:



Ultimate Cold Brew Ice Blended® Drink: Fan-favorite chocolate-covered espresso beans return in the new Ultimate Cold Brew Ice Blended® drink, delivering bold flavor and unbeatable texture. Finished with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream, it's the perfect caffeinated kick for summer. Want to take it up a notch? Make any drink Ultimate by adding chocolate-covered espresso beans.

CaraMocha Ice Blended® Drink: A decadent remix of the beloved Mocha Ice Blended® drink, this version adds rich caramel blended in and drizzled throughout-a delightful evolution of a time-tested favorite.

Pure CaraMocha Ice Blended® Drink: A twist on our popular Caramel Ice Blended, made with chocolate powder instead of vanilla for an indulgent, chocolatey sweet treat! Ube Coconut Affogato Ice Blended® Drink: Bright, tropical, and richly creamy, this seasonal sensation blends ube and coconut, crowned with a shot of espresso and a swirl of whipped cream. For those craving a lighter yet equally flavorful refreshment, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new lineup of Ube Coconut beverages also includes the Iced Ube Coconut Cream Vanilla Latte with Boba, Iced Ube Coconut Cream Matcha Latte and Ube Coconut Cream Cap Modifier, for a tropical touch to any drink.

To celebrate Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's tastemaker history, the brand is rolling out exciting promotions all summer long:



National Ice Blended Day (June 11): Guests can enjoy a $3 small Ice Blended® drink from 12–6 PM. Throwback Thursdays (June 19 - August 14): Every Thursday, from 12–6 PM, guests can grab a Regular Mocha or Vanilla Ice Blended® drink for just $4 (limit 2 per transaction; paid modifiers not included).

Whether you're re-experiencing the Original Ice Blended® drink or trying a tropical twist for the first time, this summer is all about flavor, fun, and frozen memories at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

For more information about the new beverages, please visit .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit .

