Music Historian Dr. Don Cusic Delivers Definitive Biography Of Chet Atkins

Cover image - Chet Atkins: Mr. Guitar by Don Cusic

Dr. Don Cusic

NOW AVAILABLE -“Chet Atkins: Mr. Guitar,” A Landmark Exploration of One of America's Most Influential Musical Figures

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A pivotal figure in American music history finally gets the comprehensive biography he deserves with the release of“Chet Atkins: Mr. Guitar,” (through University of Georgia Press,) the latest work from acclaimed country music historian and scholar Dr. Don Cusic. It is the first definitive biography on the acclaimed musician. Written with scholarly rigor and deep musical insight, this definitive portrait of Chet Atkins is essential reading for music, history and guitar lovers alike.Atkins's role in shaping 20th-century music is unparalleled. A virtuosic guitarist, producer, and music executive, he was instrumental in crafting the“Nashville Sound”-a smoother, more commercially viable blend of country and pop that bridged musical divides and revolutionized the recording industry. As a producer at RCA Victor, Atkins influenced generations of artists and played on landmark recordings from Elvis Presley to the Everly Brothers.Atkins was highly revered by artists and musicians from multiple genres of music. Guitarist John Knowles, one of the few guitarists that Atkins honored with the title of CGP (Certified Guitar Player) once said about Atkins,“You know, there's a handful of artists out there...Fred Astaire dances that way and Chet Atkins plays the guitar that way. Where you do all your work and then, you step beyond the work you've done to an area of grace and elegance. Chet absolutely had that,” Knowles remembered admiringly.Dr. Cusic traces Atkins's journey from a self-taught teenager in rural Tennessee to one of the most celebrated musicians in American history. With over 100 solo albums, 14 Grammy Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), and inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame, Atkins not only left an extraordinary catalog of music but reshaped the sound and business of country music itself.Singer and musician Steve Wariner knew Atkin's expertise well. Also lauded as a CGP by Atkins, he was in amazement of Atkin's talent.“His breadth of knowledge was unbelievable,” he recalls.This biography delves into Atkin's technical innovations as a guitarist, his production work, and his enduring legacy through artists such as George Harrison, Mark Knopfler, Jerry Reed, and Tommy Emmanuel. It also examines his lesser-known roles as a mentor, guitar designer, and executive, making it an indispensable resource for both scholars and musicians.DR. DON CUSICDr. Don Cusic is an American author, songwriter, and record producer best known as a historian of U.S. popular music. He is the author of more than 30 books, most of them related to country music, including biographies of legendary performers such as Eddy Arnold, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, and Gene Autry.Dr. Cusic is a special correspondent for Billboard Magazine, a book reviewer for Music Row Magazine, and an editor for the trade magazines Record World and Cashbox. He also served as a consultant for Ken Burns' acclaimed documentary miniseries Country Music.He holds the position of Curb Professor of Music Industry History at Belmont University in Nashville, where his former students include country stars Brad Paisley and Chris Young. In addition to his teaching and writing, Dr. Cusic is a frequent contributor of liner notes for prominent recording artists and has written numerous encyclopedia entries, magazine articles, and book chapters.In 2022, he was inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame, recognizing his enduring impact on the history and preservation of American music. For more information on Dr. Don Cusic, visit

Shari Lacy

PLA Media

+1 615-327-0100

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.