Anada Records, LLC To Release Sargent Tucker's Soulful Tribute To Al Jarreau: 'We're In This Love Together' Drops July 1

CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Orleans-born, Bay Area-rooted R&B artist Sargent Tucker (ST) returns this summer with an inspired cover of the late Al Jarreau's timeless hit,“We're In This Love Together.” The track, set to release July 1, 2025, via Anada Records, LLC, continues ST's musical mission: to uplift, inspire, and connect.A multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and chart-topping performer, Sargent Tucker's rendition breathes fresh life into Jarreau's classic. Blending his signature smooth vocals with a hypnotic R&B groove and subtle hip-hop influences, ST crafts a version that both honors the original and showcases his unique sound.Fans can expect warm harmonies, soulfully delivered lyrics, and a backbeat that radiates joy-hallmarks of ST's unmistakable style.“This song has always meant something special to me,” said ST.“It felt right to pay tribute to Al Jarreau, someone who helped shape the music I love.”The release follows an impressive string of chart successes. Earlier in 2025, his hit“No One Can Replace You” (Remixed) topped The Urban Influencer R&B Chart at #1. His follow-up single“The Presence of You” was voted #4 on UK's SOULWALKING“Top 20 Soul Tracks of the Year”, and peaked at #8 in the U.S. on The Urban Influencer chart. The song was also featured on SoundCloud's Discovery: Soulful Morning, introducing ST's sound to an even broader global audience.Industry legend and Diamond-certified producer Kevin Beamish, who once worked with Sargent Tucker, recently voiced his continued support:“I believed in you then, and I believe in you now. Just keep doing real R&B-I think there's a resurgence coming.”Sargent Tucker's body of work speaks for itself. Past singles such as“Days Are Longer” and“Perfect Lover” earned top 20 UK chart placements in 2024, with his breakout hit“I'm In Need (For Your Touch)” landing #1 on London Music Radio in 2023. His soulful contributions have twice earned him finalist nominations for SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards – Male Vocalist of the Year (2022, 2023), and a spot on the SoulTracks Top 100 Soul Songs list for“Good Music.”Off the stage, ST has stayed grounded. Honoring a promise to his mother, he graduated with honors from the University of California, Davis, later being featured in the university's prestigious alumni magazine. His philanthropic spirit has also shined through: his original composition“I Am Happy” became the theme song for Hollywood's Global Happiness Day, sharing the spotlight with honorees like Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, and Goldie Hawn.Sargent Tucker's music consistently reflects his core mission: to create clean, genre-bridging music that uplifts without compromising artistry. Now under the guidance of Grammy-nominated producer Levi Seacer (former Music Director for Prince), ST is hard at work on a full-length album and preparing for his return to the stage.“We're In This Love Together” drops July 1, 2025, and will be available via SargentTucker and on all major digital platforms. Whether you're a lifelong R&B fan or discovering ST for the first time, this release promises a refreshing reminder of love, legacy, and the power of good music.Website:Spotify:Facebook:Twitter:Instagram:Soundcloud:

