Peruvian Minsur Delivers Record $400 Million Dividend After Brazilian Asset Sale
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peruvian mining company Minsur S.A., part of the Breca Group, has approved a record $400 million dividend payout for its shareholders. The company announced this decision on June 4, 2025, in an official filing to Peru's Superintendence of Securities Market.
This move follows the completion of the sale of its Brazilian subsidiary, Mineração Taboca S.A., to China's CNMC Trade Company Limited for $340 million. Minsur distributed $266.7 million to holders of common shares and $133.3 million to holders of investment shares.
The dividend payout stands out when compared to previous years. For example, in 2023, Minsur 's dividend per share was $0.0708, and the annual dividend yield reached 6.55%. The current payout dwarfs these figures, reflecting the exceptional nature of the asset sale.
Minsur's financial results for 2022 and 2023 showed declining sales and profits, with net income falling from $293.5 million in 2021 to $151.3 million in 2022. Despite this, the company's decision to sell its Brazilian operations provided a significant cash boost.
The sale agreement, signed in November 2024, transferred 100% ownership of Mineração Taboca, including the Pitinga tin mine and a smelter, to CNMC.
CNMC is a subsidiary of China Nonferrous Metal Mining Group, a state-owned enterprise with mining projects in 27 countries. The deal met all regulatory and contractual requirements, according to Minsur's public disclosures.
Minsur's management described the sale as a strategic move to consolidate its operations and focus on growth projects in Peru . The company expects the transaction to unlock new investment opportunities and streamline its business.
The dividend distribution combines accumulated profits from 2022 and an advance on 2023 earnings. Shareholders on record as of June 26, 2025, will receive payments on July 16, 2025.
This event matters because it shows how a company can use asset sales to reward shareholders, even when core business results are under pressure.
It also highlights the growing role of Chinese companies in acquiring Latin American mining assets. Minsur's decision reflects a practical, business-driven approach to capital allocation, prioritizing shareholder returns and operational focus.
