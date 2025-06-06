403
Formation Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Formation Metals Inc. : Announced that it has retained Strategy Exploration Advisors, an independent exploration consulting firm based out of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, as its field operations manager for its planned 20,000 metre multi-phase drill program at its flagship N2 Gold Project in Quebec. N2 is an advanced gold project with a global historic resource of ~870,000 ounces comprised of 18 Mt grading 1.4 g/t Au (~809,000 oz Au) across four zones (A, East, RJ-East, and Central)2,3 and 243 Kt grading 7.82 g/t Au (~61,000 oz Au) across the RJ zone2,4 where the Company intends on commencing its maiden 5,000 meter drill program in Summer 2025. Formation Metals Inc. shares C are trading up 1 cent at $0.33.
