Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Formation Metals Inc.

Formation Metals Inc.


2025-06-06 03:11:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Formation Metals Inc. : Announced that it has retained Strategy Exploration Advisors, an independent exploration consulting firm based out of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, as its field operations manager for its planned 20,000 metre multi-phase drill program at its flagship N2 Gold Project in Quebec. N2 is an advanced gold project with a global historic resource of ~870,000 ounces comprised of 18 Mt grading 1.4 g/t Au (~809,000 oz Au) across four zones (A, East, RJ-East, and Central)2,3 and 243 Kt grading 7.82 g/t Au (~61,000 oz Au) across the RJ zone2,4 where the Company intends on commencing its maiden 5,000 meter drill program in Summer 2025. Formation Metals Inc. shares C are trading up 1 cent at $0.33.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN06062025000212011056ID1109646575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search