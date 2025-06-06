Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2024

The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2024 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic and SFG .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.