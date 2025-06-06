Epsom Derby Showdown: Godolphin's Ruling Court And Tornado Alert Ready

It's the race that defines legends, breaks hearts, and crowns the bravest. On Saturday, the two-century-old Epsom Derby returns to its feared Surrey home promising to deliver another epic clash of class, courage and stamina.

This year's renewal is one of the most open in recent memory with a full field of 19 runners, the largest since 2003, set to face the starter at 6.30 pm (UAE time - live on Dubai Racing Channel).

Among a field of emerging talents still finding their feet, the unmistakable royal blue silks of Godolphin stand out as a powerful presence.

For Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Derby has always been more than just a race - it's an obsession. A cornerstone of his lifelong pursuit to dominate global flat racing, this is the crown jewel that he has won three times since 1995 with Lammtarra, Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021).

The Dubai powerhouse arrives with two live bullets in the chamber- Ruling Court and Tornado Alert - both primed to bring home the trophy again.

The Class Act

The headline act is undoubtedly the Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court , who stormed to victory in the 2,000 Guineas last month with the authority of a horse destined for greatness. A son of American Triple Crown champion Justify, the sire of last year's Derby hero City Of Troy, Ruling Court combines American toughness with deep European classic credentials.

Trainer Charlie Appleby, no stranger to Derby glory himself having trained both Masar (2018) and Adayar, has sounded a note of quiet confidence.

“You don't really know until you run the mile and a half at Epsom,” he admitted,“but Ruling Court ticks a lot of boxes. He's got the class, the balance, and mentally he's as sound as they come.”

After a winter campaign in Dubai and that brilliant Guineas win at Newmarket, he'll bid to join a select group of just 19 colts to have completed the fabled Guineas–Derby double - a feat that demands both speed and staying power, a rare blend even among elite three-year-olds.

The Sleeper: Tornado Alert

If Ruling Court brings the firepower, Tornado Alert brings the intrigue. Trained by Godolphin veteran Saeed bin Suroor - who last won the Derby three decades ago with Lammtarra, this homebred by Too Darn Hot has been quietly improving with every start. He shaped well behind Ruling Court in the Guineas and is expected to thrive over the longer distance, particularly given his pedigree and relaxed racing style.

With two-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy taking the reins, hopes are high that Tornado Alert might just spring a surprise.

"He's a horse with a lovely temperament and should handle Epsom's unique demands,” said bin Suroor.“The track tests everything-a horse's mind, movement and stamina-but this one gives me a good feeling.”

Rivals to Watch

Standing between Godolphin and Derby glory is, inevitably, Aidan O'Brien. The Ballydoyle maestro returns with three strong contenders, led by Delacroix, a 9/4 favourite chasing O'Brien's record-extending 11th Derby win. Though yet to contest a Group 1, Delacroix's pair of Group 3 wins this season, especially over Chester Vase winner Lambourn, have pushed him to favouritism.

The Lion In Winter and Lambourn offer depth to the O'Brien challenge, but many eyes will be on Pride Of Arras, the unbeaten winner of the Group1 Dante Stakes - the most reliable of Derby trials. Representing Ralph Beckett and partnered by Rossa Ryan, he has the profile of a serious stayer and is bred for Epsom's rigours, with two of his three siblings having already won here.

A Race That Demands Everything

Unlike the wide, galloping expanses of Ascot, Newmarket or the Curragh, Epsom Downs is a beast all its own. The camber, the bends, the raucous Derby-day atmosphere all add layers to the challenge that statistics can't capture.

The Derby course is a true examination of balance, bravery, and athleticism for horse and rider. The mile-and-a-half contest starts high on the Epsom hill, with the horses breaking away into a sweeping left-hand descent that tests their coordination from the very first stride. The infamous Tattenham Corner, a sharp bend taken at galloping speed, leads directly into the long, undulating home straight - a place where races are both won and lost.

It's not just about staying 12 furlongs, it's about surviving the gauntlet of obstacles. One mistake, one misstep, and the dream can evaporate.

That's what makes this Epsom Derby so special, unpredictable and thrilling.