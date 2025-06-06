GWM Returns After A Decade To Clinch Taklimakan Rally Production Title
A Taklimakan Rally standout, the GWM HAVAL H9 Diesel dominated the T2.1 production class with its 2.4T engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, and triple locking differentials. Its TOD intelligent four-wheel-drive system and electronic axle locks delivered optimal torque across tough terrain.
The GWM TANK Hi4 Team claimed the T2.E Production New Energy Manufacturer Championship, showcasing the strength of PHEV technology in extreme off-road conditions. Powered by GWM's groundbreaking Hi4 system-the world's first dual-motor distributed 4WD-it delivers a unique balance of 4WD performance and 2WD efficiency.
From winning the championship in 2015 to the full-scale breakthrough of Hi4-PHEV technology in 2025, GWM has spent a decade evolving from an internal combustion engine performance benchmark to a leader in new energy off-road mobility. In this year's Taklimakan Rally, GWM HAVAL, GWM TANK, and GWM POER product lineups collectively secured 12 honors, including the Production Class Manufacturer's Cup, overall championship titles, and multiple stage victories.
With the mass production of Hi4 technology in models like the GWM TANK 300 Hi4-T and TANK 500 Hi4-Z, GWM is redefining off-road culture for the new energy era. This advanced system brings four-wheel-drive performance at two-wheel-drive prices, and will soon expand across more models-making off-road capability more accessible than ever.
This championship victory marks the maturation of GWM's“All-powertrains, All-scenarios, All Users” technology strategy. By testing its mass-produced vehicles on the rally field, GWM leverages its championship-grade quality to expand its presence in the global off-road market. Looking ahead, the company will continue to anchor its development in user needs, delivering more products that can endure extreme challenges-driving the rise of“intelligent manufacturing in China” across the world's toughest landscapes.
