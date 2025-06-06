Finn Celebrates New All-Electric Hydroseeder®, The World's First

The World's First All-Electric HydroSeeder®, the Finn T30E

Launched in February, Finn's T30E Continues to Impress Industry as Interest Mounts

FAIRFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of its soft launch back in February of this year, Finn is thrilled to announce the formal, production release of the world's first electric HydroSeeder, the Finn T30E . Years in the making, the T30E is the fully-electric version of the company's legacy Finn T30 unit, and its first major foray into the EV market within the agricultural industry.“Simply put, this was the time to go electric and this was the machine to take this on,” Finn CEO and Group President, Dave Hammond said.“It makes sense for us to learn with this particular project and apply those finding as we scale to other models, as needed.”Designed to provide all the efficiency and power from its standard HydroSeeder, the fully-electric version adds increased energy efficiency, noise reduction, low maintenance, and the renewability expected from an all-electric unit.The first of its kind, the T30E leads the way in innovation, productivity, and sustainability while delivering the same professional-quality seeding and mulching results built into every one of Finn's products.“We're thrilled with the response we've received already on the T30E and can't wait to watch demand continue to grow,” said Todd Thornicroft, Finn's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“It's just another example of innovation that permeates this company - and is really just the beginning.”The company has yet to mention any specific plans about the electrification of future models.ABOUT FINNCelebrating its 90-year anniversary, FINN provides quality equipment for the landscape and erosion control industries. As a worldwide leader in ground and soil management, FINN pioneers efficient solutions that prevent soil erosion and promote healthy soil practices to improve and beautify the environment. Known for productivity, reliability, and long lasting performance, FINN continues to focus on technologies and solutions to help end-users be more productive and more profitable.

