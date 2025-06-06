Julie R. Smith Named Metiri Group CEO

Smith to Lead New Era of Client-Centered Growth

GENEVA, Ill., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metiri Group, a leading expert and partner in environmental testing solutions, today announced the appointment of Julie R. Smith as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Smith has served as interim CEO since October 2024. She takes over from Cabot Earle, who now serves as Metiri Group's Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, leading the company's M&A strategy.

These leadership changes complete Metiri Group's Executive team, with Ronald Markle serving as Chief Financial Officer and Sally Cummins serving as Chief Commercial Officer. The strengthened C-Suite positions the company for continued growth and innovation.

In her new role, Smith will guide Metiri Group through a critical phase of growth and strategic transformation with a vision to unite the deep expertise of its legacy laboratory brands and rethink how laboratories and companies can work together.

"I'm honored and excited to be part of Metiri Group's evolution as a breakout environmental testing partner," said Smith. "This new chapter is all about helping our clients succeed. Our clients need a trusted partner who acts as an extension of their team and anticipates what's ahead. Metiri Group is ready to deliver the data and insights they need to protect communities, comply with evolving regulations and lead with confidence."

As CEO, Smith will elevate Metiri Group's resources, expertise and leadership as an environmental testing partner. She will specifically focus on guiding team members to foster trust and deliver high-quality experiences at every point of the customer journey.

"This is a defining moment for Metiri Group," said Smith. "We have a capable and energized team that is ready to align strategy and execution, drive strong organic and M&A growth and define a compelling client experience that goes beyond the transactional interactions that can be common in our industry."

Smith has decades of leadership experience, building cultures where people thrive and connecting external engagement, client experiences and external performance. She has previously led nationally recognized organizations, including Homewatch CareGivers, Lincoln Educational Services and The Princeton Review.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Julie as CEO of Metiri Group. Julie is a savvy business leader with a track record of success in multi-site service companies. She has already demonstrated strong momentum at Metiri Group building upon our national network of laboratories and assembling a cohesive, high-performing team with the expertise and flexibility needed to deliver exceptional service to our clients both locally and nationwide," said Eddie Sigman, investor at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and board member of Metiri Group.

About Metiri Group

Metiri Group is a nationally recognized environmental testing laboratory specializing in air, water and soil analysis. We offer expertise in PFAS, TO-15, Incremental Sampling and wastewater treatment facilities analysis, maintenance and operations. With a focus on scientific integrity, rapid turnaround, and responsive service, we support clients across government, industry, and consulting sectors. Our accredited labs and expert team deliver actionable data to guide critical environmental decisions.

About Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives seeks investments in thematic climate transition and inclusive growth opportunities by backing companies that have an impact in these two areas. The leadership and broader team bring decades of combined experience, broad investment knowledge across the sustainability landscape and a proprietary corporate network of sustainability leaders from global corporations – all supported by the broader resources of Goldman Sachs.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2025.

