AI, Robotics, And Automation: Transforming The Future Of Work In Aerospace And Defense
The future of work in the aerospace, defense, and security sector is poised for significant transformation driven by advancements in technology, particularly AI, robotics, and automation. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an important role in the analyst's future of work framework.
Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an important role in the analyst's future of work framework. The use of AI in workflows is increasing but raises serious ethical questions, particularly in the aerospace and defense industry. Lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) represent the most ethically challenging application of AI in a combat role.
Flawed image recognition by machine learning tools and a lack of effective legal accountability for misidentification make LAWs a significant concern for lawmakers and activists. Explainable AI models may alleviate these issues, but advanced regulation is required to ensure control and accountability.
Integrating visualization technologies like virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) can improve training and make forces comfortable with multi-domain operations (MDOs) that include land, maritime, air, space, and cyberspace. By including simulated assets, these technologies allow for realistic and immersive training scenarios, improving situational awareness and decision-making skills, which are crucial for successful long-term defense initiatives.
Drones are a versatile component of modern military operations, offering capabilities ranging from surveillance to direct engagement in combat scenarios. Drones already support armed forces for urban combat and at sea. 5G and AI will enable drones to significantly alter working relationships in the aerospace and defense sector as it transitions towards increasingly digitized and automated battlespaces.
Scope
- The key defense challenges that the ADS sector face is covered, and how certain future of work technologies resolve those challenges. The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole future of work value chain are covered. Highlights from the range different future of work related research and case studies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players The Future of Work Framework The Impact of the Future of Work on Aerospace and Defense Case Studies The Future of Work Timeline Signals Mergers and acquisitions Company filing trends Hiring trends Companies Leading future of work adopters in aerospace and defense Specialist future of work tech providers in aerospace and defense Sector Scorecard Defense sector scorecard
Company Coverage:
- Airbus Augmenti BAE Systems Boeing Dassult Aviation Elbit Systems General Dynamics Northrop Grumman Rheinmettal Red6 RTX Adarga Anduril Avathon BlueHalo Cylance Lockheed Martin L3 Harris Technologies Percepto Shield AI Thales RocketChat Israel Aerospace Industries Hadean Leonardo Collins Aerospace NASA Rolls-Royce Spee3D
