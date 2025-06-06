Onrise Now Serving Colleges And Universities Nationwide

Onrise CEO, Kimberly Quigley, MD and Onrise Chief Athletic Officer, Derrick Furlow, Jr.

Expanding university athlete-specific mental health offerings with peer support, sports performance, therapy, psychiatry, nutrition and 24/7 crisis care.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Onrise , a U.S.-based provider of athlete mental health care, is now available to colleges and universities nationwide. With more than 25,000 athletes currently supported, Onrise is helping athletic departments meet growing demand for high-quality, confidential mental health services designed for student-athletes.This announcement comes ahead of the NACDA Convention, where administrators from across the country will be gathering to address some of the biggest challenges facing athletic departments and student-athletes today, including athlete mental health, well-being, and performance.Onrise brings deep experience in elite sport environments. The company currently provides mental health care for many top professional organizations, players' associations, and emerging leagues across the country. Now, with rising demand on campuses, Onrise is bringing this trusted model to collegiate sports.“We've built Onrise to serve the full demands of high-performance athletes, on and off the field,” said Kimberly Quigley , MD, CEO of Onrise.“College athletic departments face the same pressures we see at the professional level. We're helping them meet those needs with services that work and that athletes will use.”One of the first universities to adopt Onrise's program is Grand Valley State University, a legendary NCAA Division II athletic department and the current leader in the Learfield Directors' Cup standings for DII. GVSU is known nationally for excellence across multiple sports and a commitment to supporting the full development of its student-athletes.“At GVSU, we seek to unleash the full potential of all our student-athletes,” said Keri Becker, Director of Athletics, Grand Valley State University.“This potential is realized only when they have the tools and support to navigate their toughest days. Onrise provides exceptional accessibility to mental health support that is so crucial to the success of our student-athletes.”Onrise offers a wide range of services through its national network, including peer support from former professional and collegiate athletes, sports performance, therapy, psychiatry, nutrition services, and 24/7 crisis care. Programs can supplement campus counseling resources or provide full-service mental health support for athletic departments looking to strengthen care for their athletes.Brad Ring , Onrise's SVP of Sales and a former Indiana University standout and professional soccer player, added:“As a former college athlete and professional soccer player, Onrise is a resource I would have loved to lean on to maintain strong mental health and to gain a performance edge. In elite athletics, the mental side of the game is typically what separates the good from the great, and Onrise gives student-athletes the best chance to excel.”NCAA guidelines continue to prioritize mental health as part of athlete well-being and development, yet many campuses remain understaffed or lack athlete-specific resources. Onrise helps schools address this gap quickly and sustainably-whether they already have campus counseling centers or need additional support.To learn more about Onrise's programs for colleges and universities, visit or contact ....

