Victoria's Voice Foundation Marks National Naloxone Awareness Day On June 6 With Special Event On Capitol Hill

Annual Awareness Day Focusing Attention on the Drug Crisis and Importance of Lifesaving Opioid Overdose Reversal Medications was Launched by Victoria's Voice with Support from a Bipartisan Congressional Resolution

Over 140 Iconic Buildings and Landmarks Nationwide to Shine Purple in Recognition of Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation marked National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 with a special event on Capitol Hill, bringing together families affected by the opioid crisis, advocates, lawmakers, law enforcement and other first responders. The awareness day is a vital time to heighten awareness of the risks of opioid overdoses and the urgency of expanding access to and the use of lifesaving overdose reversal medicines. It was launched in 2023 by Victoria's Voice Foundation with support from a bipartisan congressional resolution recognizing the awareness day annually.

Naloxone, commonly sold over the counter under the brand name NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is a critical tool in preventing fatal opioid overdoses – and is credited with helping drive the recent 27% decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths. Naloxone nasal spray helps restore normal breathing in a person experiencing an opioid overdose. It is safe, easy to administer and non-addictive – and designed for use by bystanders and first responders alike. This is crucial because nearly 40% of fatal overdoses occur in the presence of someone else, according to the CDC.

"We must continue to expand naloxone awareness, access and use so we can save as many lives as possible from opioid overdose," said Jackie Siegel, who co-founded Victoria's Voice with her late husband, David, after losing their daughter, Victoria, 18, to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. On the day she died, Victoria had a pulse when first responders arrived and found her unresponsive, but they were not equipped with naloxone, and Victoria became another statistic.

Jackie added: "I am deeply grateful to the members of the U.S. Senate who introduced a bipartisan resolution declaring June 6 as National Naloxone Awareness Day – and to all those on the front lines of the crisis. While today is especially bittersweet as we mark 10 years since Victoria's passing, I find comfort and strength in knowing that her legacy is that because of her death, many more people will live."

Victoria's Voice is dedicated to drug awareness and prevention and saving lives from overdose. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted over 1.5 million children and parents through its education programs. Additionally, David Siegel was at the forefront of the efforts to increase naloxone access and use – especially among law enforcement in Florida and nationwide – and inform about its lifesaving power.

The 2025 federal resolution was introduced by U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jim Justice (R-WV), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Ashley Moody (R-FL), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), James Lankford (R-OK), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Angus King (I-ME) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Speakers at yesterday's resolution ceremony in the Hart Senate Office Building included Jackie Siegel, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and Seminole County (FL) Sheriff Dennis Lemma, a statewide and national leader on responding to and preventing overdoses, and a Victoria's Voice board member. Other speakers included Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fl), Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), Virginia First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, and Sir Edwards, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge (LA).

"It is a privilege to join Victoria's Voice Foundation in recognizing National Naloxone Day and honor the life of Victoria, a young life lost to the devastating opioid epidemic. It is every parent's worst nightmare to lose their child, and it is remarkable to see how the Siegel family has turned their grief into a mission to educate others about the dangers of the opioid crisis so other families don't experience this same heartbreak," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

Scott added: "This year was also the first Naloxone Awareness Day since the passing of my friend and Victoria's Voice founder, David Seigel. Ann and I were honored to donate a portion of my Senate salary to Victoria's Voice to support its cause and pay tribute to David's incredible work and legacy. I am proud to work with the foundation to raise awareness on the crisis and life-saving tool of Naloxone, which is critical in our fight to stop loss of life from opioids."

"In every state, there are families, friends, and neighbors who are grieving the loss of a loved one to overdose. Naloxone can save lives but only if we get this lifesaving medication in people's hands. We need people to have access to naloxone, be able to afford it, and know how to use it," said Senator Ed Markey (D-MA). "I'm proud to join my colleagues in recognizing June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day. This is an essential step in spreading awareness and giving communities the tools they need to save lives in the face of the opioid epidemic."

National Naloxone Awareness Day is proudly sponsored by Emergent BioSolutions, the makers of NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

"On National Naloxone Awareness Day, we have the opportunity to reinforce opioid emergency preparedness and make sure stakeholders across all sectors – from government officials to business leaders and local organizations – feel equipped with the tools they need to be ready to rescue not only today, but every day," stated Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. "We're proud of the work Victoria's Voice Foundation is doing year-round and we're honored to use this key moment in time to raise awareness and keep our communities safe together."

In support of National Naloxone Awareness Day, over 140 iconic buildings, landmarks, bridges, monuments, parks, museums, city halls, downtown hubs and skylines nationwide will glow purple. From Niagara Falls, Baltimore's City Hall Dome, and the Kia Center in Victoria's Voice's Orlando hometown, to the Louisiana State Capitol, Chicago's 875 North Michigan Avenue and the Hawaii Convention Center, lights will be illuminated purple in a powerful display of awareness, unity and hope. Additionally, proclamations were issued by counties, cities and states including Orange County (FL), Baltimore, Kansas City, and the State of Illinois.

For more information about National Naloxone Awareness Day, visit .

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

David and Jackie Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance use. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted over 1.5 million parents and children through its education programs. For more information, visit or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #VictoriasVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HC1 Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

SOURCE Victoria's Voice Foundation

