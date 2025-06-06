Image Sensors Market Outlook 2030: Key Trends, Forecasts, And Major Players
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The image sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends:
Boosting Demand for Electronics Such as Smartphones and Cameras:
Increasing disposable incomes and evolving lifestyles have significantly heightened the demand for premium electronics in recent years. Advancements in technology are encouraging a shift from basic keypad phones to smartphones equipped with cameras. These devices rely on sensors to enhance camera capabilities, delivering high-resolution images.
The quality of cameras and image sensing directly influences consumer demand for these products, prompting manufacturers to focus on developing advanced image sensors with improved megapixel resolution. With growing investments in digital infrastructure and the expanding opportunities presented by 5G technology, this market is poised for substantial growth.
Rising Disposable Income and Lifestyle Shifts:
The surge in disposable income and changing lifestyle trends in both developing regions and established economies are driving the appetite for high-end electronic devices. As demand for products like cameras and smartphones continues to climb, the image sensor market is expected to expand in the coming years.
Additionally, the gaming and technology sectors' heavy dependence on audiovisual elements is anticipated to further propel the growth of the image sensor market in the near future.
Significant Market Growth in Asia-Pacific:
The image sensor market is divided geographically into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience notable growth, fueled by the widespread adoption of smartphones in emerging markets like India and China. The region is also making significant investments in autonomous vehicles, potentially generating trillions of dollars in economic value and increasing the need for image sensors.
Furthermore, the rise of smart cities in Asia-Pacific is set to amplify demand for related electronics - such as monitoring and surveillance systems - further accelerating the image sensor market's expansion.
Some of the major players covered in this report include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Canon Inc., Toshiba Corporation, among others.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled
- Sony Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Canon Inc. OmniVision Technologies Inc. STMicroelectronics ON Semiconductor SK Hynix Inc. ams AG Panasonic Corporation Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Eastman Kodak Company Nikon Corporation
The Image Sensors Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Technology
- Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Contact Image Sensor (CIS) Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Hybrid Image Sensor
By Processing Type
- 2D image sensor 3D image sensor
By Spectrum
- Visible Spectrum Non-Visible Spectrum
By Array Type
- Area Image Sensor Linear Image Sensor
By End-User Industry
- Healthcare Consumer Electronics Automotive Military and Defense Transportation Others
By Geography
- Americas USA Europe, Middle East, and Africa Germany Netherlands Others Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment