Nexus Wallet For Litecoin Released On Android And Ios

Pay, trade & grow with Litecoin. Nexus Wallet gives you low-fee sends, private Litecoin payments, Flexa checkout, 130 + local buy options - all in one tap.

- Loshan, Developer of Nexus WalletSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Litecoin Foundation is proud to announce Nexus Wallet , a next-generation decentralized cryptocurrency wallet designed to give users complete control over their digital assets without sacrificing ease of use, privacy, or speed.Nexus Wallet for Litecoin, was designed by industry leading designers at Squareblack , built by the Litecoin Foundation, and is now available on Google Play and iOS App Store. The latest wallet from the Litecoin Foundation serves as an example of the evolution of the Litecoin ecosystem. Visit nexuswallet to learn more."With Nexus Wallet, we wanted to deliver a product that represents the technological advancements of Litecoin and its values-decentralization, freedom, and accessibility," said Loshan T., Lead Developer of Nexus Wallet.Why you'll love using Nexus:Lowest-fee sends – Your LTC moves fast and cheap, thanks to optimizations and innovations.Private payments – Switch on "Private Litecoin" and hide amounts and addresses when you need extra privacy, with Litecoin's MWEB optional privacy.Shop in real life – Use FLEXA pay with LTC instantly at thousands of stores. Scan a Flexa Flexcode at thousands of stores and pay with LTC instantly.Full SegWit support, an important code change for lower fees and improves scalingUse .ltc Unstoppable domains (like litecoin)Future integrations into Nexus include the addition of Atomic Swaps (to support these visit litecoin/projects)Litewallet app will be sunsetted on December 31, 2025Litewallet users can transition easily to Nexus. The Litecoin Foundation will be encouraging everyone to do so as there will no longer be any updates to the Litewallet app. All users will have until the end of 2025 to make the transition to Nexus. As long as Litewallet users have their seed phrase, they will not lose their funds and will always be able to recover their existing wallets in Nexus.Nexus Wallet is a next-generation Litecoin application developed by the Litecoin Foundation, designed to provide users with secure and user-friendly methods to manage and spend their Litecoin. Focusing on self-custody, privacy and control, Nexus Wallet simplifies cryptocurrency transactions, making digital payments practical for everyday use. For more information, visit nexuswalletLitecoin FoundationLitecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the adoption, awareness & development of Litecoin & its ecosystem, the Litecoin Foundation team consists of full-time and volunteer support from around the globe. For more information, visit litecoinContact:Litecoin FoundationEmail: ...Website: litecoin

