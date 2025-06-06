Spiritual Memoir 'Just A Moment: To Be Lost And Not Know That You Are Lost' Debuts On Amazon

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ex-NBA Agent Charles Briscoe is no stranger to loss of hope. After losing his identity and the trust of those around him, Briscoe turned to the only being who could truly judge him- God. His newest work,“Just A Moment: To Be Lost And Not Know That You Are Lost,” takes readers on his journey of salvation and hope, a tale that spans countless moments of guilt, redemption, and renewal of faith.“How did I possibly get here?- this question haunted me for months, and it was the start of a spiral that ultimately led me to where I am today,” stated Briscoe.Written as a joint venture between Charles and his wife Laquisha,“Just A Moment: To Be Lost And Not Know That You Are Lost,” details how Briscoe went from the depths of despair to practicing forgiveness and making the most out of even his darkest traumas, guiding him to become mentally stronger and create a new future.“Reflection is a necessity for growth, it can be incredibly painful, especially for those of us who are carrying silent burdens, doubts, and life-altering hopelessness regarding what's ahead, but when properly harnessed, these emotions are the stepping stones to rediscovering who you are and your purpose in life.”Briscoe added,“I hope to provide those struggling the same comfort that saved my life, as well as encourage them to continue finding themselves and growing their connection with God.”“Just A Moment: To Be Lost And Not Know That You Are Lost” debuts on Amazon June 6th.About Charles and Laquisha Briscoe:Charles Briscoe is an experienced entrepreneur with an extensive background in the Sports and Entertainment Industry. With over 15 years of experience as a certified NBA Agent he successfully negotiated millions of dollars in contracts and endorsements for his clients. His client list ranged from lottery picks, first round draft picks, second round draft picks, and NBA All Stars. After transitioning from athlete representation he began working with A-List celebrities and influencers, providing them with lucrative opportunities as brand ambassadors for companies. Aside from his professional career, Charles is a husband and devoted father of two who has leaned heavily on his faith to overcome the highs and lows of life.Laquisha Briscoe is a knowledgeable entrepreneur with a vast background. Serving as an invaluable resource and overseer of the day-to-day responsibility of several companies, Laquisha has been known for being relatable and reliable. Upon having children she transitioned to being a Stay At Home Mother, taking the skills that she had acquired and making her focus solely on providing a great environment for her family. Her faith and her family are of utmost importance. Laquisha's mission has always been to encourage and uplift others to reach their full potential.

Adrienne Mazzone

TransMedia Group

+1 561-908-1683

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.