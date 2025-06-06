Lamettry's Automotive Technology Expands Full-Service Auto Care Across Minnesota

LaMettry's combines state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and certified technicians to ensure every vehicle is handled with precision and care.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LaMettry's Automotive Technology , a trusted name in Minnesota's auto repair landscape, continues to lead the industry with comprehensive services that span mechanical services, tire repair, fleet repair, ADAS repair, auto glass repair, and auto detailing . With decades of automotive expertise, LaMettry's combines state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and certified technicians to ensure every vehicle is handled with precision and care.Whether it's routine maintenance, emergency repairs, or complex fleet diagnostics, LaMettry's is equipped to meet the diverse needs of individual drivers and business fleets alike. Their mechanical services range from engine diagnostics and brake repair to suspension and transmission work. Tire repairs and replacements are performed swiftly with safety as the top priority, while auto glass and windshield repairs restore visibility and integrity with OEM standards.In addition to core repairs, LaMettry's is setting the benchmark with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) repair and calibration, ensuring vehicles are aligned with evolving automotive technologies. Their meticulous auto detailing services offer aesthetic rejuvenation inside and out ideal for those who value both performance and presentation. Local fleets across Minnesota trust LaMettry's for dependable, timely, and expert fleet repair solutions that minimize downtime and maximize vehicle lifespan.For more information or to schedule a service appointment, please contact their service team directly through the website's location finder for the nearest LaMettry's facility in Minnesota.About LaMettry's Automotive Technology: LaMettry's Automotive Technology has proudly served Minnesota since 1976, delivering expert auto repair and customer-first service across multiple convenient locations. Known for its innovation, integrity, and highly trained technicians, LaMettry's offers a full range of services including collision repair, mechanical repair, glass replacement, ADAS calibration, and detailing. Their commitment to quality and community makes them a trusted partner for drivers across the Twin Cities and beyond.

