Anbessa MICE Launches To Redefine Ethiopia's MICE And Incentive Travel Landscape

Anbessa MICE teams

Anbessa MICE logo with motto

Anbessa Fleets

Pioneering Sustainable and Premium MICE Experiences in Ethiopia

- Mr. Molla MiheretuADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anbessa MICE, Ethiopia's newest and most dynamic MICE operator and Destination Management Company (DMC), officially launches to capitalize on Ethiopia's growing potential as a world-class destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Building on the 13-year legacy of its sister company Anbessa Travel - Ethiopia's first Travelife-certified travel company - Anbessa MICE combines global expertise with unparalleled local knowledge to deliver exceptional events and travel experiences.Strategic Investments for Industry LeadershipAs part of its preparation to strengthen its impact in the industry, Anbessa MICE has made significant strategic investments:.Expanded Fleet: Added 5 new vehicles in the last two years, including 3 latest model EV SUVs, enabling premium shuttle services between venues, hotels, and airports.Technology Integration: Deployed advanced ERP(Enterprise Resource Planning) systems for seamless operations, including an event registration and booking system..Expert Team: Onboarded 4 dedicated MICE specialists to ensure world-class service.Sustainable Infrastructure: Continued leadership in eco-friendly transportation solutionsEthiopia's MICE Potential on Full DisplayThe recent successful completion of a five-day incentive trip to the culturally rich Omo Valley and scenic Arba Minch demonstrates Ethiopia's vast potential for high-end incentive travel. This successful program highlights Anbessa MICE's expertise in creating unforgettable experiences that combine Ethiopia's unique cultural heritage with world-class service.Ato Tewodros Deribew, Strategic Advisor to the Ministry of Tourism, emphasized the significant potential of Ethiopia's MICE sector, recognizing it as a fast-growing segment of the country's tourism industry.He further highlighted the timely launch of Anbessa MICE, the sister company of the renowned Anbessa Travel, as a strategic step forward.“The introduction of Anbessa MICE aligns perfectly with Ethiopia's vision to become a leading MICE destination in Africa. We commend their initiative in packaging and promoting Ethiopia's world-class conference facilities, cultural heritage, and hospitality offerings to global clients.”Addis Ababa's position as Africa's diplomatic capital makes it a natural hub for conference tourism, featuring:.The African Union Headquarters.United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).Over 120 embassies and multinational organizations.State-of-the-art venues include:o Addis Ababa Millennium Hallo African Union Conference Center (AICC)o Ethiopian Skylight Hotel (featuring the largest conference capacity in Africa)o United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Meeting HallCommitment to Sustainability and ExcellenceThe official launch event, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Tourism of Ethiopia, diplomats, NGOs, and industry partners, highlighted Anbessa MICE's commitment to sustainable tourism. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ethiopian Heritage Trust to plant indigenous trees at Entoto Hill for every client served every year."Our recent Omo Valley incentive program proved that we can deliver world-class MICE experiences, while Addis Ababa's conference infrastructure rivals any global destination," said Mr. Molla Miheretu, General Manager of Anbessa MICE. "With our expanded EV fleet and dedicated team, we're uniquely positioned to provide sustainable, seamless event solutions."Proven Track Record and Future VisionBuilding on Anbessa Travel's experience organizing events for NGOs, global organizations, and event planners, Anbessa MICE specializes in:.High-impact corporate meetings and conferences.Custom incentive travel programs.Innovative team-building activities.Sustainable event planning"Our business model proves that success and responsibility go hand-in-hand," added Mr. Miheretu. "From introducing Ethiopia's first electric vehicle fleet for tourism in 2021 to our scholarship program for students in conflict-affected areas, we've always believed in responsible growth. Anbessa MICE will continue this tradition while positioning Ethiopia as Africa's next great MICE destination."About Anbessa MICEAnbessa MICE is Ethiopia's premier MICE(Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) operator and DMC, combining global expertise with deep local knowledge. As a sister company of Anbessa Travel, it builds on 13 years of sustainable tourism leadership to deliver innovative, impactful events and travel experiences throughout Ethiopia.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Senior Marketing and Business Development OfficerAnbessa MICEEmail: ...elPhone: +251975017273Website:Anbessa MICELinkedin ( )Instagram ( )Facebook ( )Telegram ( )Anbessa TravelLinkedIn (linkedin/company/anbessatravel/1)Facebook ( )Instagram ( )Telegram ( )

Molla Miheretu

Anbessa Travel and MICE

+251 93 011 0004

...el

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.