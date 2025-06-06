Inspīr Senior Living Celebrates Pride Month With Community, Culture, And Commitment To Inclusion

Inspīr Senior Living Celebrates Pride Month With Community, Culture, And Commitment To Inclusion
"This celebration was a visible reminder that we are accepted, celebrated, and cared for here," said one resident, who identifies as gay. "I don't have to leave any part of myself at the door. At this stage of life, that kind of recognition means everything."
Inspīr's Pride event also highlighted partnerships that make civic impact a daily reality. The Impact Alliance – one of the community's core program pillars – fosters meaningful collaborations between residents and local organizations. Through volunteering, intergenerational mentorship, and civic engagement, the program encourages continued purpose and community connection.
"We believe that aging should never mean the end of self-expression or purpose," said Olivia Horseman, Director of Resident Experience at Inspīr Embassy Row. "At Inspīr, no one has to choose between being safe and being seen. Our goal is to create a culture where inclusion is not a box we check, but a way of life-one that reflects the identities, experiences, and passions of the residents who call Inspīr home."
As part of its dedication to inclusive aging, Inspīr is proudly SAGECare Platinum Certified-the highest level of designation recognizing senior living providers for excellence in LGBTQ+ cultural competency. This certification reflects our full commitment to inclusion, with every associate completing specialized training and participating in ongoing annual in-services to ensure compassionate, culturally responsive care for all residents.
Inspīr's inclusive approach is built into the blueprint of its person-centered model of care. Through intellectual programming, thoughtful engagement, and continuous education opportunities, the community empowers residents to remain socially connected, civically involved, and proud of who they are – at every age and every stage.
For more information about Inspīr Embassy Row's inclusive programs, please visit . For more information on residency, please contact Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of Leasing, at (202) 293-2100.
About Inspīr
Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering luxury senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and best-in-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit or call (202) 293-2100.
Media Contact Information: Warschawski
Madeline Slezak
(410) 367-2700
(484) 574-3528
[email protected]
SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment