Frozen Pastry Industry Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring Key Global Market Players - AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, BRIDOR SAS, The Chef's Warehouse And More

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Pastry Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Frozen Pastry Market was valued at USD 24.54 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 31.37 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.25%. The Frozen Pastry market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for convenience foods. As consumers lead busier lifestyles, there is a growing preference for ready-to-bake or pre-baked frozen pastries, offering quick meal solutions without compromising quality.

Also, the increasing popularity of premium and artisanal frozen pastries, which cater to more sophisticated tastes, has contributed to market growth. The expansion of the foodservice industry, including cafes, hotels, and restaurants, also fuels the demand for frozen pastries, as businesses seek consistent, high-quality products with longer shelf lives. Also, the rise in global disposable incomes and changing consumer eating habits towards indulgent yet convenient options have further boosted the frozen pastry market.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Consumption of Bakery Products: The rising consumption of bakery products is a significant driver for the global frozen pastry market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, the volume of baked goods consumed in India rose to 6.8 million metric tons in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021. By the close of 2026, the market volume is anticipated to reach 8.2 million metric tons, which reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2026. As consumers increasingly embrace baked goods as part of their daily diet, the demand for convenient, ready-to-bake products has grown substantially.

Frozen pastries offer a quick and easy way to enjoy a variety of bakery items, such as croissants, danishes, and pies, without the time or skill required for traditional baking. This convenience has made frozen pastries a popular choice for busy households and the foodservice industry. Also, as disposable incomes rise, especially in emerging markets, there is a growing appetite for premium and indulgent bakery products.

Frozen pastries, which are often of high quality and come in a range of flavors, can cater to this demand. The increasing popularity of breakfast items, snacks, and desserts that align with modern lifestyles contributes to the growth of the frozen pastry market. With bakery products enjoying steady demand worldwide, coupled with the convenience and quality offered by frozen pastries, this market segment is poised for continued expansion. The rise in consumer preference for easy-to-prepare, delicious bakery products will remain a key factor driving market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Rising Raw Material Cost: Rising raw material costs represent a significant challenge for the global frozen pastry market. Key ingredients such as flour, butter, sugar, and other bakery-specific raw materials have experienced price volatility in recent years, impacting overall production costs. These increases are often driven by factors such as fluctuating agricultural yields, transportation costs, and global supply chain disruptions. For manufacturers, higher ingredient costs can squeeze profit margins, especially in a highly competitive market where pricing plays a crucial role in consumer purchasing decisions.

Also, the rising costs of raw materials may lead to higher retail prices for frozen pastries, potentially reducing demand, particularly among price-sensitive consumers. Companies may be forced to absorb some of these costs or pass them on to customers, which could affect their market share. To mitigate the impact of rising raw material costs, companies are exploring alternative sourcing strategies, increasing operational efficiencies, or focusing on premium products that justify higher prices. Despite these efforts, the continued rise in raw material costs remains a key challenge for the frozen pastry market, influencing both production strategies and consumer purchasing behavior.

Key Market Trends

Innovation in Flavors & Formats: Innovation in flavors and formats is a key trend driving the global frozen pastry market. As consumer tastes evolve, manufacturers are focusing on introducing unique and diverse flavors to meet growing demand for variety and novelty. This includes incorporating global flavors, seasonal ingredients, and premium fillings like chocolate, fruit, and nuts.

In addition to traditional pastries like croissants and danishes, companies are experimenting with fusion concepts, creating innovative combinations that appeal to adventurous palates. Also, the market is witnessing the development of convenient formats to cater to on-the-go lifestyles, such as single-serve options, mini pastries, and bite-sized treats. These formats are particularly appealing to busy consumers, offering the indulgence of a pastry without the need for excessive preparation. By focusing on innovation in both flavors and formats, frozen pastry manufacturers are better able to meet diverse consumer preferences, boost product appeal, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Key Players Profiled in the Frozen Pastry Market



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

BRIDOR SAS

The Chef's Warehouse

Pristine Baking Solutions

Bakers Authority

Albion Fine Foods Ltd.

Gourmet Distribution Co., Ltd.

The Campbell's Company

Gourmand Pastries SA Butterblock's

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Frozen Pastry Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Frozen Pastry Market, By Nature:



Organic Regular

Frozen Pastry Market, By Ingredients:



Gluten-Free

Whole Wheat Regular Flour

Frozen Pastry Market, By End User:



Residential Commercial

Frozen Pastry Market, By Distribution Channel:



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Frozen Pastry Market, By Region:



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

South Korea

Europe



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Germany

Spain

South America



Argentina



Colombia

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Turkey

Key Attributes