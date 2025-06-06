BOVIET SOLAR FINANCIAL STABILITY AGAIN RECOGNIZED IN SINOVOLTAICS SECOND EDITION GLOBAL PV MODULE REPORT
"We are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to bankability in the solar sector." - Boviet Solar.Post thi
"It's gratifying to retain our high-ranking status for fiscal health," said Scott Chen, VP of Global Sales and Marketing. "We are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to bankability in the solar sector. Boviet Solar remains dedicated to the ongoing technology advancement and smart financial management essential for clients to continue to rely on our products and services for successful projects and rapid industry expansion."
The Altman Z-Score is a widely recognized financial assessment tool that examines the financial stability of manufacturers, identifying which companies are financially secure and which are at risk of going bankrupt within the next two years. The main factors affecting the Sinovoltaics rankings include:
-
Working Capital
Total Assets
Retained Earnings
Earnings Before Interest & Tax
Market Value of Equity
Total Liabilities
Sales
PV modules from financially stable manufacturers help mitigate the risk of a collapsing return on investment (ROI) in any PV project. A PV module manufacturer's financial stability impacts the validity and enforceability of its warranty policies.
"Ranking in the report's top 10 signifies Boviet Solar's reliability as a long-term, trustworthy industry partner for clients and financial institutions," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "We remain focused on quality solutions that will further global sustainability."
In addition to these rankings, Boviet Solar has consistently demonstrated strong bankability, as evidenced by its inclusion in the top 12 global bankable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie. Black & Veatch also successfully completed an independent assessment of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2017.
About Boviet Solar
Boviet Solar is a leading solar technology company founded in 2013 in Vietnam, specializing in the manufacturing of high-performance Monocrystalline PV cells and high-quality Gamma SeriesTM Monofacial and Vega SeriesTM Bifacial PV modules for residential, commercial, industrial, community, and utility-scale solar applications. Boviet Solar combines business acumen, financial stability, technological expertise, and manufacturing excellence to produce top-performing PV modules, while fostering mutual partnerships, ensuring sustainability, supply chain traceability, and compliance with international trade standards.
Boviet Solar has earned a reputation for excellence, holding a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Tier 1 ranking, being recognized as one of the top 12 most reliable PV module manufacturers by Wood Mackenzie and Sinovoltaics, and consistently rated as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard. Boviet Solar's global headquarters is in Vietnam, with manufacturing facilities in both the USA and Vietnam, featuring an annual PV cell and PV module capacity of 3.0 GW, along with additional operations in the USA, Germany, and other regional markets. For more information about our company and products, please visit
MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Songül Atacan
Head of Global Brand and Marketing
Boviet Solar
[email protected]
SOURCE Boviet Solar
