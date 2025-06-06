Vanguard Attorneys Managing Partner Karina Perez Ilić Achieves Board Certification In Civil Trial Law By The Florida Bar

Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney

- Karina Perez Ilić , Managing AttorneyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić of Vanguard Attorneys has achieved Board Certification in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar. Fewer than 1% of Florida attorneys hold this distinction, which recognizes special knowledge, skills, and proficiency in civil trial law, along with a steadfast commitment to professionalism and ethical practice.Board Certification is the highest level of recognition offered by The Florida Bar for expertise in specific areas of law. To earn this distinction in Civil Trial Law, attorneys must meet demanding standards, including extensive trial experience, favorable peer review, continuing legal education, and successful completion of a written examination.Karina brings more than a decade of litigation experience to her leadership at Vanguard Attorneys, where she represents individuals who have suffered serious, life-altering injuries. Her early career in insurance defense provides a valuable perspective that helps her build strong, client-centered cases.Reflecting on this milestone, Karina shared:“It is an honor to be recognized as Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar. This achievement is the culmination of many years of hard work and tested experience in the courtroom. It is also humbling to be recognized by my peers, who have provided invaluable support throughout my career. Most importantly, I hope this certification reinforces the trust clients place in me during their most challenging times.”Vanguard Attorneys is a Tampa-based personal injury law firm committed to serving clients with integrity, skill, and relentless advocacy. The firm celebrates this achievement as a reflection of Karina's dedication to trial excellence and her continued commitment to the clients she serves.

