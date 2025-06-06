OPIC Technologies Leads In Spatial Livestreaming With 3D News Coverage And Crisis Reporting

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

Immersive livestreaming from the scene offers audiences deeper context and emotional clarity

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., based in Orlando and recognized as the leader in spatial livestreaming , is transforming the way news is shared and understood. With its cutting-edge 3D video technology, OPIC enables live immersive reporting from the scene, giving viewers a more complete and emotionally resonant understanding of global events-from breaking news to humanitarian crises.

“In moments of crisis or urgency, context matters,” said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies.“Spatial livestreaming gives journalists the ability to show not just what is happening, but where and how it's unfolding. Viewers can see the full environment, the emotion on the ground, and the relationships between people, space, and action.”

Unlike traditional broadcasts, OPIC's stereoscopic livestreaming captures real-time depth and spatial awareness, offering a more comprehensive perspective from complex, often chaotic environments. Whether reporting from disaster zones, protest sites, or global summits, journalists can now deliver live stories that place the audience directly inside the scene.

“This isn't about spectacle-it's about clarity,” Douglas emphasized.“People don't just want facts; they want to understand. Spatial livestreaming helps make stories tangible, which can lead to more informed, empathetic, and engaged communities.”

Beyond breaking news, the applications extend to longform features, on-the-ground investigations, and eyewitness accounts-offering a new storytelling frontier for journalists committed to transparency and impact.

“At its core, journalism is about bearing witness,” said Douglas.“Now, we can bring the public closer to that witness in ways that weren't possible before.”

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is a technology company based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in spatial media and 3D livestreaming solutions. As a pioneer in immersive video innovation, OPIC equips creators, journalists, educators, and organizations with the tools to share real-world stories in real time, with full dimensionality and presence. OPIC's mission is to bring clarity and connection through immersive content that captures life as it unfolds.

OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.