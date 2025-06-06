Ventricular Assist Device Market Size To Hit USD 3.3 Billion By 2032, Amid Rising Heart Failure Cases And Technological Advancements SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 1.6 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 3.3 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.8% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Regional Analysis
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segmentation Insights
The Left Ventricular Assist Devices Segment Holds the Highest Share, By Product
The left ventricular assist devices segment dominated the ventricular assist devices market in 2024 with an 83.5% market share, owing to the high usage of LVADs for the treatment of patients suffering from end-stage heart failure. Both bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy are very preferable with LVAD, with improved retention of life and quality of life. They have established themselves as the first choice based on well-documented clinical experiences, evolving electronic technology, and high demand in transplant-eligible patients.
By Flow Type, the Continuous Flow Segment led the Market in 2024
The continuous flow segment accounted for 89.9% market share in 2024, owing to the superior durability, smaller size, and improved clinical outcomes of continuous flow (non-pulsatile) devices over pulsatile flow devices. The continuous flow VADs are more efficient, associated with lower complication rates, and have a longer device life, therefore, they are the long-term VAD of choice. Their small size makes them easier to implant, particularly in smaller patients.
By Design, Implantable Devices Segment Dominates the Market
In 2024, the ventricular assist device market was dominated by implantable devices with a 75.8% market share, as they are commonly used in the management of advanced heart failure, especially among patients needing long-term support. Compared with external systems, these devices provide superior mobility, decreased risk of infection, and improved quality of life. Whereas, in the case of bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy, implantable VADs are associated with an active lifestyle of the patients.
By Application, the Destination Therapy Segment Dominates the Market
In 2024, the ventricular assist device market was dominated by the destination therapy segment with 43.1% market share, owing to the increasing pool of end-stage heart failure patients who are ineligible for a heart transplant. Destination therapy provides long-term cardiac support as a permanent solution and has been shown to improve survival and quality of life. Its increasing adoption can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic heart ailments.
North America Dominates the Ventricular Assist Device Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth
The VAD market in North America accounted for 58.1% market share in 2024 owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies in cardiac care, and high prevalence of heart failure. Strong R&D investments, attractive reimbursement policies, and large VAD manufacturers in the region are supporting the growth of the market in North America.
Increasing healthcare investment, increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to propel the fastest growth trends in the Asia-Pacific region of the ventricular assist devices market. The improving healthcare access and infrastructure in nations such as China and India will boost the adoption of advanced cardiac devices.
Ventricular Assist Device Market Segmentation
By Application
- Bridge to Transplant Destination Therapy Others (Bridge to Recovery, Bridge to Candidacy, and Others)
By Product
- Left Ventricular Assist Device Right Ventricular Assist Device Bi-Ventricular Assist Device Total Artificial Heart
By Type of Flow
- Pulsatile Flow Continuous Flow
By Design
- Implantable Ventricular Assist Device Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Device
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Application
8. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Product
9. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Type of Flow
10. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Design
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
