Ventricular Assist Device Market Size To Hit USD 3.3 Billion By 2032, Amid Rising Heart Failure Cases And Technological Advancements SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Unveils Strategic Insights into the U.S. Ventricular Assist Device Market's Growth-Valued at USD 0.73 Billion in 2023-While North America Dominated the Global Market with 58.1% Share in 2024 Austin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventricular Assist Device Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Ventricular Assist Device Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2024–2032. The global ventricular assist device market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising incidence of heart failure and the continuously developing medical devices for treating cardiovascular diseases. Increasing need for mechanical circulatory support, high durability of devices with better clinical outcomes, rapidly growing aged populace are some of the driving factors of this market

Get a Sample Report of Ventricular Assist Device Market@ The U.S. ventricular assist device market was estimated at USD 0.73 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. In North America, the US holds a higher share in the ventricular assist device (VAD) market owing to better healthcare facilities, huge investments for R&D, as well as increased heart failure incidences. Furthermore, the country has a strong position in the regional market, owing to the availability of top blood collection system manufacturers and a considerable number of patients. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic

Jarvik Heart Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Abiomed

Terumo Corporation

Getinge AB

LivaNova PLC

ReliantHeart Inc. –

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp.

CorWave

Evaheart, Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

CardiacAssist, Inc. (TandemLife)

NuPulseCV

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd.

Miromatrix Medical Inc.

CARMAT

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems Cirtec Medical Ventricular Assist Device Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.6 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.3 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

The Left Ventricular Assist Devices Segment Holds the Highest Share, By Product

The left ventricular assist devices segment dominated the ventricular assist devices market in 2024 with an 83.5% market share, owing to the high usage of LVADs for the treatment of patients suffering from end-stage heart failure. Both bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy are very preferable with LVAD, with improved retention of life and quality of life. They have established themselves as the first choice based on well-documented clinical experiences, evolving electronic technology, and high demand in transplant-eligible patients.

By Flow Type, the Continuous Flow Segment led the Market in 2024

The continuous flow segment accounted for 89.9% market share in 2024, owing to the superior durability, smaller size, and improved clinical outcomes of continuous flow (non-pulsatile) devices over pulsatile flow devices. The continuous flow VADs are more efficient, associated with lower complication rates, and have a longer device life, therefore, they are the long-term VAD of choice. Their small size makes them easier to implant, particularly in smaller patients.

By Design, Implantable Devices Segment Dominates the Market

In 2024, the ventricular assist device market was dominated by implantable devices with a 75.8% market share, as they are commonly used in the management of advanced heart failure, especially among patients needing long-term support. Compared with external systems, these devices provide superior mobility, decreased risk of infection, and improved quality of life. Whereas, in the case of bridge-to-transplant and destination therapy, implantable VADs are associated with an active lifestyle of the patients.

By Application, the Destination Therapy Segment Dominates the Market

In 2024, the ventricular assist device market was dominated by the destination therapy segment with 43.1% market share, owing to the increasing pool of end-stage heart failure patients who are ineligible for a heart transplant. Destination therapy provides long-term cardiac support as a permanent solution and has been shown to improve survival and quality of life. Its increasing adoption can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic heart ailments.

Need Any Customization Research on Ventricular Assist Device Market, Enquire Now@

North America Dominates the Ventricular Assist Device Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

The VAD market in North America accounted for 58.1% market share in 2024 owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies in cardiac care, and high prevalence of heart failure. Strong R&D investments, attractive reimbursement policies, and large VAD manufacturers in the region are supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Increasing healthcare investment, increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to propel the fastest growth trends in the Asia-Pacific region of the ventricular assist devices market. The improving healthcare access and infrastructure in nations such as China and India will boost the adoption of advanced cardiac devices.

Ventricular Assist Device Market Segmentation

By Application



Bridge to Transplant

Destination Therapy Others (Bridge to Recovery, Bridge to Candidacy, and Others)

By Product



Left Ventricular Assist Device

Right Ventricular Assist Device

Bi-Ventricular Assist Device Total Artificial Heart

By Type of Flow



Pulsatile Flow Continuous Flow

By Design



Implantable Ventricular Assist Device Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Device

Buy a Single-User PDF of Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Application

8. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Product

9. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Type of Flow

10. Ventricular Assist Device Market by Design

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)