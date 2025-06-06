Novo Nordisk To Present Phase 3 Trials Across Hemophilia Portfolio, Reinforcing Commitment To Research In Rare Blood Disorders, At ISTH 2025
Abstract title
Abstract presentation
Hemophilia
Investigational Mim8
FRONTIER5 direct switch study: Safety of initiating Mim8 prophylaxis without washout of emicizumab
Oral presentation
June 22
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 20.4
Evaluating pen-injector handling and PROs in patients switching from emicizumab to Mim8 in FRONTIER5
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0812
Mim8 enhances procoagulant activity of select hemophilia B-causing Factor IX variants (research collaboration)
Oral presentation
June 21
1:00-1:15 pm EST
OC 03.1
Concizumab
Non-joint bleeds in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors: Concizumab explorer7 study
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0851
Annualized bleeding rates in hemophilia A/B and target joints: Concizumab explorer8 study
Oral presentation
June 24
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 59.2
The effect of concizumab on thrombin generation in FVII deficient plasma
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1478
ISS study: TFPI slows prothombinase assembly when concizumab is bound to its second Kunitz domain
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1358
Taiwan study: Real-world efficacy of concizumab prophylaxis in a patient with hemophilia B and inhibitors
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0869
Pre-clinical data & general hemophilia
In vitro activity of Inno8 in global hemostatic assays alone and with other hemostatic agents
Oral presentation
June 23
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 39.5
Genomic integration of FVIII transgene in hepatocytes restores durable FVIII activity in vivo
Oral presentation
June 24
9:30-10:45 am EST
OC 51.2
US physician-reported prophylactic treatment satisfaction and joint health of people with hemophilia
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1485
Joint bleed diagnosis and treatment delays in people with hemophilia: Global real-world data
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1423
About hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding.2 It is estimated to affect approximately 1,125,000 people worldwide.3 There are different types of hemophilia, which are characterized by the type of clotting factor protein that is defective or missing. Hemophilia A is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor VIII (FVIII), and hemophilia B is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor IX (FIX).2 Hemophilia is often treated by replacing the missing clotting factor via intravenous infusions, also known as replacement therapy. However, sometimes the body can produce inhibitors as an immune response to the clotting factor replacement therapy. When this happens, the therapy may not work and can limit treatment options.5
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a U.S. presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk U.S. is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D, and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us , Facebook , Instagram , and X .
Contacts for further information
Media:
Liz Skrbkova (US)
Ambre James-Brown (Global)
Investors:
Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode (Global)
Sina Meyer (Global)
Ida Schaap Melvold (Global)
Max Ung (Global)
ReferencesØstergaard H, Lund J, Greisen PJ, et al. A factor VIIIa-mimetic bispecific antibody, Mim8, ameliorates bleeding upon severe vascular challenge in hemophilia A mice. Blood. 2021;138(14):1258-1268. MedlinePlus. Hemophilia. Accessed May 2025. Available at . Iorio A, Stonebraker JS, Chambost H, et al.; Data and demographics committee of the World Federation of Hemophilia. Establishing the prevalence and prevalence at birth of hemophilia in males: a meta-analytic approach using national registries. Ann Intern Med. 2019;171(8):540–546. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Treatment of hemophilia. Accessed May 2025. Available at . Srivastava A, Santagostino E, Dougall A, et al. WFH Guidelines for the Management of Hemophilia, 3rd edition. Haemophilia. 2020;26 Suppl 6:1-158.
Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.
© 2025 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US25NNG00026 June 2025
