CLPS Incorporation Unveils Transformative AI Solutions: A Catalyst For Business Value Creation And Market Expansion

HONG KONG, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS ), today announced that its Singapore subsidiary, CLPS Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., has achieved pivotal advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology development and real-world scenario applications. Following extensive refinement within the high-demand financial services sector and diverse business verticals, CLPS has successfully completed robust proof-of-concept and pilot deployments for its suite of proprietary AI innovation solutions (CLPS AI). CLPS AI is expected to open a new revenue source for the Company under its customized IT solution services, offering tailored AI implementations to clients.

This marks significant step for the Company as it expands into the large-scale AI application implementation market. This move positions CLPS to address the growing global demand for intelligent transformation, aiming to deliver substantial value for companies worldwide. The CLPS AI solutions are strategically engineered to optimize core business operational aspects, including software development, compliance management, and customer service, featuring innovative scenario applications designed for tangible outcomes:

AI-Powered Code Migration

Addressing the multi-billion-dollar challenge of legacy system modernization, CLPS AI establishes an intelligent, automated code migration framework. This solution efficiently converts complex legacy COBOL and JCL systems to modern architectures like Java and Python, dramatically accelerating a company's technical infrastructure transformation. This not only reduces modernization timelines but also significantly lowers associated development costs and mitigates risks inherent in manual conversions.

Intelligent Automated Testing

Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, CLPS AI autonomously converts requirement documents into comprehensive test scenarios, cases, and data. This innovation is projected to increase defect detection rates, drastically reduce testing cycles, and mitigate software delivery risks, directly improving project economics and accelerating time-to-market for new applications.

Long-Text Intelligent Parsing

Designed to overcome the complexities of processing lengthy and unstructured documents, CLPS AI's intelligent document parsing platform accurately analyzes multi-version document structures and nested tables. This solution significantly enhances compliance review efficiency, reduces manual processing errors, and boosts operational productivity, translating into measurable cost savings and improved regulatory adherence.

Multilingual Customer Service Matrix

Integrating sophisticated speech recognition with neural machine translation, CLPS AI's intelligent customer service solution delivers seamless, 24/7 multilingual support. This empowers enterprises to build truly global intelligent service ecosystems, substantially reducing operational costs while significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and global market penetration.

AI-OCR Contract Processing Platform

Combining cutting-edge deep learning with optical character recognition (OCR), this end-to-end automated solution revolutionizes contract processing. It achieves precise signature positioning, critical clause extraction, and proactive risk alerting, dramatically improving contract processing efficiency and accelerating business deal closures, thereby impacting revenue cycles.

Mr. Sky Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of CLPS, stated: "These achievements demonstrate our market-driven 'scenario-first, value-centric' development strategy. By deeply embedding AI into our clients' core business processes, we are not just providing technology; we are empowering them to build intelligent, next-generation productivity systems that deliver measurable ROI and sustainable competitive advantage, solidifying CLPS's position as an indispensable partner in their digital evolution."

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, emphasized: "Deepening scenario-based AI implementation remains our paramount strategic focus for 2025. We are committed to sustained, robust AI investment, strategically allocating capital to R&D and market expansion. Furthermore, we have initiated a strategic collaboration with an industry leader through an overseas joint venture. This form of collaboration is designed to restructure industrial value chains, amplify AI's multiplier effects across diverse sectors, and unlock significant, long-term growth opportunities for CLPS and our valued shareholders as we lead the charge in enterprise AI transformation."

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS ), established in 2005 and headquartered in Hong Kong, is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and optimizing operational efficiency across industries through innovations in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data. Our diverse business lines span sectors including fintech, payment and credit services, e-commerce, education and study abroad programs, and global tourism integrated with transportation services. Operating across 10 countries worldwide, with strategic regional hubs in Shanghai (mainland China), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and California (North America), and supported by subsidiaries in Japan and the UAE, we provide a robust global service network that empowers legacy industries evolve into data-driven, intelligent ecosystems. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: , or follow CLPS on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, deployment in the AI technology sector, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CLPS

