SABINE ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES MONTHLY CASH DISTRIBUTION FOR JUNE 2025
|
|
|
Net to Trust Sales
|
|
|
|
|
Volumes (a)
|
|
Average Price (a)
|
|
|
Oil (bbls)
|
|
Gas (Mcf)
|
|
Oil
(per bbl)
|
|
Gas
(per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Month
|
|
58,818
|
|
1,004,988
|
|
$67.59
|
|
$3.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior Month
|
|
53,621
|
|
1,100,895
|
|
$71.45
|
|
$3.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives and identifies the related royalty income. Because of this,
Revenues are only distributed after they are received, verified, and posted. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.
Due to the timing of the end of the month of May, approximately $237,000 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of June in addition to normal cash receipts received during June. Since the close of business in May and prior to this press release, approximately $3,552,000 in revenue has been received.
The 2024 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the December 31, 2024, Reserve Summary are available on the Sabine website at .
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future events or conditions, and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "intends" and similar expressions, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors or risks that could cause the Trust's actual results to differ materially from the results the Trustee anticipates include, but are not limited to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Trust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Trustee's views as of the date hereof. The Trustee anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while the Trustee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Trustee's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
