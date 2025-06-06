MADD Canada Adds Two Victims' Names To The Quebec Provincial Memorial In Quebec City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUEBEC CITY, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Families, friends, and community members will gather today at MADD Canada's Quebec Provincial Memorial in Quebec City to remember and honour the innocent lives lost in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. This year, the names of two more victims have been added to the Memorial, raising the total to 58 since its inauguration in 2023.

During the ceremony, victims' names will be read, and candles will be lit in their memory. Families and friends will then join MADD Canada to unveil the newly engraved names on the Memorial.

“Every name on this Memorial represents a life stolen and a family forever changed because someone decided to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada.“Behind each name is a story of love, dreams, and potential cut short. As we honour these victims today, let us renew our commitment to fight impaired driving.”

Special guests will be attending the ceremony today, including Claude Lavoie, Executive Committee Associate Councillor, City Councillor representing the Saint-Rodrigue district; Dominic Gaudreau, Assistant Director of Territorial Surveillance, Police Department, Quebec City; Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada; and MADD Canada Quebec Chapter Volunteers.

The Quebec Provincial Memorial features three translucent panels set along a broken line, which represents a road broken by a crash and the broken lives of all those who have been impacted by alcohol and/or drug-related crashes. The victims' names are engraved on one of the translucent panels.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec for supporting the creation of this Memorial and the annual ceremonies.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. We are currently working to establish Memorial Monuments in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

