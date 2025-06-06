Canada Glucose Monitoring Device Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025-2030: Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Glucose Monitoring Technologies

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Glucose Monitoring Device Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada Glucose Monitoring Device Market was valued at USD 1.23 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.85%

The market is witnessing significant expansion driven by rapid technological advancements and the rising prevalence of diabetes across the country. With diabetes recognized as a pressing public health concern, demand for efficient glucose monitoring tools has surged. According to Health Canada, the global diabetic population is expected to more than double by 2050, underscoring the urgent need for accessible monitoring solutions.

As a major contributor to global morbidity and mortality, diabetes has propelled the adoption of devices like continuous and flash glucose monitors, which offer real-time data and enable proactive disease management.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes in Canada

The growing number of diabetes cases across Canada is a critical factor driving the glucose monitoring device market. By 2020-2021, approximately 3.7 million Canadians, or 9.4% of the population aged one and above, were diagnosed with diabetes, a figure that climbs to 27% among those aged 65 and older. This demographic shift underscores the escalating need for effective blood sugar monitoring tools.

Devices such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and flash glucose monitors (FGMs) have become essential for real-time tracking and management of glucose levels. They support timely interventions and help mitigate complications like cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, and neuropathy, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

High Cost of Advanced Monitoring Devices

The cost of advanced glucose monitoring technologies remains a major hurdle to widespread use. While some government programs offer financial assistance, not all individuals qualify, and personal expenses can be steep. For instance, individuals with type 1 diabetes in Alberta may face up to $7,000 in annual out-of-pocket expenses, while those with type 2 diabetes could spend as much as $6,000. These costs include the initial device, sensors, and transmitters, which can be financially burdensome for patients lacking sufficient insurance coverage. This financial barrier often restricts access to newer technologies, affecting diabetes care and control among economically vulnerable populations.

Adoption of Advanced Glucose Monitoring Technologies

A prominent trend in the Canadian market is the increasing shift towards advanced glucose monitoring systems, particularly CGMs. These devices deliver continuous glucose readings, offering superior glycemic management and reducing complications such as hypo- and hyperglycemia. Compared to traditional finger-prick methods, CGMs enhance user convenience and improve quality of life. Integration with insulin pumps and mobile apps has enabled real-time data sharing and automated insulin delivery, allowing healthcare providers to personalize treatment plans more effectively. As awareness of these benefits grows, the uptake of advanced glucose monitoring technologies is expected to rise steadily across Canada.

