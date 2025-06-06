Tajik, Russian Free Economic Zones Ink Mou To Create Joint Ventures
The document was signed within the frame of an official visit of the Sughd region delegation to Russia's Voronezh region. During a meeting with Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev, the two sides discussed opportunities for expanding interregional ties in key areas such as industry, agriculture, tourism, education, and culture. They emphasized the importance of deeper collaboration between businesses and public institutions.
An entrepreneurial symposium was convened during the visit,
aggregating stakeholders and decision-makers from both factions.
The symposium elucidated the economic viability of the Sughd region
and underscored synergies for collaboration in the enhancement of
logistics infrastructures, amplification of export activities, and
the elevation of the tourism domain.
The Tajik delegation conducted a comprehensive site visit to several pivotal industrial and logistics entities in Voronezh, encompassing the Pyaterochka distribution hub, Global Drinks manufacturing facility, Kobil Group, and Maslenitsa corporation.
