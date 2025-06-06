Precision And Power: Screw Pump Market To Accelerate With A CAGR Of 5.0% Increasing Industrial Applications

Screw Pump Market

Screw Pump Market players by type

Oil & gas, wastewater management, and chemical sectors drive the screw pump market forward amid rising demand for handling high-viscosity fluid.

INDORE, INDIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Screw pump market was valued at $2,730 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $4,670 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The growth of this market is supported by growing industrialization, increasing oil and gas exploration, and the growing demand for effective wastewater treatment technologies. Screw pumps are finding widespread acceptance based on their high-viscosity fluids handling capability, provision of non-pulsating flow, and ability to function under low-maintenance conditions in severe operating conditions. Food and beverage, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries are adopting screw pump systems for reliable and accurate fluid management. Moreover, the global push towards sustainability has also accelerated investments in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, leading to profitable opportunities for manufacturers of screw pumps.Additionally, technological developments, such as IoT-based pump monitoring and corrosion-resistant materials, are enhancing operational efficiency and lifecycle management. For instance, in April 2024, NETZSCH Pumpen & Systeme presented its new NOTOS multi-phase screw pump in Brazil. The new NOTOS plant plays a significant role in NETZSCH's strategic orientation. This plant will be used to produce and supply the global market with high-quality multi-screw pumps particularly designed for demanding applications. Also, the company's existing production of multi-screw pumps is designed for pump sizes of up to 1000 kilowatts and in the future, up to 2000 kilowatts will soon be possible. These developments indicate the transformation of the screw pump market into a technologically sophisticated and sustainability-focused industry.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Screw Pump Market Analysis by TypeSingle Screw/Eccentric Screw/ Progressive Cavity PumpsMarket Statistics: Single Screw pump market was valued at $1089.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1444.5 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2025-2035).Functionality: These pumps use a helical rotor inside a stator for the pumping of viscous, abrasive, and shear-sensitive fluids and are best suited for oil & gas, wastewater treatment, and food processing industries.Twin Screw PumpsMarket Statistics: Twin screw pump market was valued at $672.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $675.2 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2025-2035).Functionality: With two intermeshing screws, they are designed to be used for a range of fluids, including those with different viscosities, in several industries such as oil & gas, food & beverage, and chemical processing.Three Screw PumpsMarket Statistics: Three screw pump market was valued at $411.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $537.5 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2025-2035).Functionality: Including a central drive screw and two idler screws, these pumps are intended for high-pressure applications, generally used in marine, oil & gas, and power generation applications.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:Multiple Screw PumpsMarket Statistics: Multiple screw pump market was valued at $1501.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $2501.9 million in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035).Functionality: These pumps, containing configurations with more than three screws, are proficient of handling high-viscosity fluids and are used in chemical processing, oil & gas, and power generation industries.Market Players OutlookThe key players in the global screw pumps market include Alfa Laval AB, Dover Corp. (PSG Dover), EBARA Corp., ITT Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corp., among others. Market participants are using partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business growth and innovative product launches to continue to hold their market position.Recent Developments.In March 2025, Alfa Laval announced its acquisition of the Fives Cryogenics business unit, which is part of the Fives Group. Fives Cryogenics is a leading global expert in cryogenic heat transfer and pump technologies. The acquisition proposal is subject to consultation with the relevant works councils, after which both parties expect to finalize a purchase agreement. This acquisition would enhance Alfa Laval's portfolio of heat transfer and pump products for gas liquefaction..In June 2024, CIRCOR International, Inc. released new IMO LB6D 3-screw pumps, which are available for application in oil and gas industries for lease automatic custody transfer LACT applications. It was designed to minimize the operating costs along with maximizing functional performance. The new pump technology builds protective closures on contaminants, providing lower downtime maintenance intervals typically seen with wear gear pumps..In June 2024, Roto Pumps released a new innovative advancement in Progressive Cavity Pump technology, the new Wear Compensation Stator. Roto's Wear Compensation Stator design enables control and regulation of Progressive Cavity Pump efficiency over an extremely extended period. Roto's Wear Compensation Stator marks an innovation in pump technology, promising industries that depend on Progressive Cavity Pumps to be more rugged and efficient in their operations.Request for Customization:Some of the Key Companies in the Screw Pump Market Include-.Alfa Laval AB.CIRCOR International, Inc..Donjoy Technology Co., Ltd..Dover Corp. (PSG Dover).Dr. Jessberger GmbH.EBARA Corp..Flexachem.FUKKO KINZOKU Industry Co., Ltd..Hebei Hoffwell Industrial Pump Co., Ltd..ITT Inc..Jung Process Systems GmbH.KRAL GmbH.KUHN GmbH.Lakeside Equipment Corp..Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp..Lutz Pumpen GmbH.NEWECO Machinery sp. z o.o..Parker Hannifin Corp..Roto Pumps Ltd..SPX FLOW, Inc..Star Pump Alliance GmbH.Sulzer Ltd..Tianjin Pump Machinery Group Co., Ltd..VERDER SCIENTIFIC GmbH & Co. KG.Wamgroup SpA.Zhejiang Yonjou Technology Co., Ltd.Screw Pump Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Screw Pump Market Analysis by Type.Single Screw/Eccentric Screw/ Progressive Cavity Pumps.Twin Screw Pumps.Three Screw Pumps.Multiple Screw PumpsGlobal Screw Pump Market Analysis by Design Configuration.Vertical Screw Pumps.Horizontal Screw PumpsGlobal Screw Pump Market Analysis by End-Use.Oil & Gas.Power.Water and Wastewater Treatment.Food & Beverage.Chemicals.Others (Pharmaceuticals)Regional Analysis.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanada.EuropeoUKoGermanyoItalyoSpainoFranceoRest of Europe.Asia-PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Others)oAustralia and New ZealandoRest of Asia-Pacific.Rest of the WorldoLatin AmericaoMiddle East and AfricaInquiry Before Buying:

Anurag Tiwari

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

91 91798 28694

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.