Bolivia Bars Morales From 2025 Elections, But The Power Feud Drags The Nation Down
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's Constitutional Court has officially barred former President Evo Morales from running in the August 2025 presidential election, enforcing a two-term limit and closing the door on his return to power.
This decision, rooted in the 2009 Constitution and confirmed by court statements, marks the latest chapter in a political drama that has gripped Bolivia for over a decade.
The feud between Morales and current President Luis Arce, once close allies in the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS ), has turned the country's politics into a spectacle.
The rivalry began in earnest after Morales' forced resignation in 2019, following a contested election and mass protests. Morales returned from exile and expected to resume his leadership, but Arce, elected in 2020, asserted his independence, sidelining Morales' loyalists and deepening the split.
Since 2021, MAS has fractured into two camps: the“Evistas,” loyal to Morales, and the“Arcistas,” backing Arce. Both sides have used street protests, blockades, and legislative maneuvers to undermine each other.
The feud has paralyzed government, stalled economic reforms, and led to violent clashes, including a failed coup attempt in June 2024. Each side accuses the other of orchestrating unrest to strengthen their grip on power, while the judiciary, widely seen as politicized, has become a tool in their battle.
This endless contest for control has real costs. Bolivia holds the world's largest proven lithium reserves-over 21 million tons, or about a fifth of the global total.
Bolivia's Lithium Dream Turns into Economic Nightmare
Lithium could transform Bolivia's economy, with potential revenues of $5 billion annually if industrialization succeeds. Instead, political infighting has stalled major contracts with Chinese and Russian firms and sparked local protests over the lack of consultation.
It has also left parliament unable to approve crucial deals. The government's“now or never” warnings ring hollow as years pass without progress.
Meanwhile, Bolivia's economy is in crisis. Foreign reserves have collapsed from $15 billion in 2014 to under $2 billion. The boliviano's value has plunged, inflation is at a 14-year high, and fuel shortages cripple daily life.
Thousands of Bolivians are fleeing to neighboring countries, and over a million more could follow if conditions worsen. For years, Bolivia's leaders have promised prosperity through resource wealth.
Instead, the country is stuck in a cycle of power struggles, missed opportunities, and deepening hardship. The world watches as the nation with the greatest lithium reserves sinks further, not for lack of resources, but for lack of leadership and unity.
